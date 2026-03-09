Sakaja Chairs First State–County Implementation Meeting to Launch Nairobi Development Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Monday chaired the first implementation committee meeting between the Nairobi County Government and the National Government at City Hall, marking the start of a major multi-billion-shilling development programme aimed at transforming the capital.

The meeting formally launched operational work under the Nairobi Rising cooperation framework, a joint initiative designed to align national and county priorities in sectors such as infrastructure, water, security, energy and the urban economy.

The session brought together senior officials from multiple government institutions under the newly established Joint Steering Committee (JSC), which will coordinate and fast-track projects under the development agenda.

Officials from the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, the Ministry of Interior, the State Department for Housing and other national government agencies also attended the meeting.

The committee was convened to operationalise the cooperation agreement signed on February 17 establishing governance structures that will guide joint implementation of development programmes in Nairobi.

Members agreed to create sector-based subcommittees to coordinate projects and compile ongoing and planned initiatives into a comprehensive roadmap outlining progress, budgets and implementation timelines.

The framework is intended to improve coordination between the two levels of government and accelerate service delivery in Kenya’s capital.

“This partnership enables us to mobilise national and county institutions to deliver critical projects that will transform Nairobi into a modern, efficient and globally competitive city,” Sakaja said.

Among the flagship initiatives discussed were major investments in water and sanitation infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant and the expansion of sewer networks across the city.

The programme includes a Sh3 billion sewer connectivity project supported by the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aimed at improving sanitation and household sewer connections in informal settlements.

Officials also discussed the Sh8.7 billion Safe Streets programme, which will focus on upgrading Nairobi’s road network, expanding non-motorised transport infrastructure, improving street lighting across the city and enhancing mobility and public safety.

The initiative will include maintenance of county roads and improved accessibility across key urban corridors.

The cooperation framework also prioritises modern market infrastructure to formalise informal trade and support small businesses that form a large part of Nairobi’s economy.

Officials further explored ways to strengthen governance and accountability in project implementation, including independent diagnostics of water utility governance and improved coordination between national and county institutions.

As part of the rollout strategy, authorities will launch the Nairobi Rising civic campaign, a city-branding initiative designed to build public support for the transformation agenda.

The campaign will use communication materials to reach Nairobi’s diverse communities. A dedicated communications unit will also be established to provide regular public updates on project implementation.

The meeting acknowledged ongoing court petitions challenging the constitutionality of the agreement. Civil society groups and constitutional lawyers argue that the arrangement could interfere with devolved functions.

However, Sakaja said implementation of the development agenda would continue while awaiting court directions.

The Joint Steering Committee resolved to hold weekly meetings every Monday at City Hall to track progress and coordinate implementation.

The committee will also review six policy papers outlining Nairobi’s transformation pillars before presenting a consolidated implementation framework to William Ruto.

Authorities say the projects will begin rolling out immediately as part of a broader effort to reposition Nairobi as a modern African metropolis.