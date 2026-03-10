Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto emphasized that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right that must be protected through clear legal frameworks and effective implementation/PCS/FILE

Top stories

Ruto challenges KHRC to draft law protecting protesters’ rights

President William Ruto has urged the Kenya Human Rights Commission to draft a bill protecting protesters’ rights, while announcing Sh2 billion set aside to compensate victims of past protest-related violence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — President William Ruto has urged the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) to draft legislation safeguarding the rights of protesters, assuring support from the joint parliamentary group of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking Tuesday at a joint parliamentary group meeting of the two parties at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, the president emphasized that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right that must be protected through clear legal frameworks and effective implementation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Many lives have been lost in past protests,” Ruto said.

“While life cannot be compensated, we can provide support to victims’ families. We have already identified victims from as far back as the 2017 demonstrations, allocated resources including Sh2 billion for compensation, and established a court-mandated panel to expedite the process. We aim to conclude this by June.”

The president highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure police accountability, noting that 35 officers have been convicted in related cases while 30 others are facing disciplinary proceedings.

He also commended the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for advancing investigations into protest-related misconduct.

Looking ahead, Ruto called on the KHRC to develop a protest rights bill for consideration by Parliament, stressing that the initiative should originate from civil society rather than the executive branch.

“The protection of the right to demonstrate should not come from the executive,” he said, emphasizing that such legislation must reflect the constitutional rights of citizens.

On the broader rule-of-law agenda, Ruto highlighted judicial reforms undertaken by his administration, including the swearing-in of 11 new judges, the provision of vehicles to enhance judicial mobility, and the expansion of electronic filing systems across the country.

“These initiatives are not simply to fulfill the 10-point agenda; they reflect our commitment to strengthening institutions and the rule of law,” he said.

The president also urged Parliament to fast-track pending legislation linked to the UDA–ODM 10-point agenda, citing procedural delays that have slowed implementation.

Ruto further announced the extension of the oversight committee’s mandate by 60 days and proposed the establishment of a broad-based parliamentary mediation committee, a move that received approval during the meeting.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pushes contributory pensions for Governors, MCAs amid push for perks

President William Ruto has urged lawmakers from UDA and ODM to support a contributory pension scheme for governors and MCAs, emphasizing fairness, governance reforms,...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rebukes ‘self-appointed supervisors’ of UDA-ODM deal

President William Ruto rebuked “self-appointed supervisors” of the UDA-ODM cooperation pact in remarks seen as targeting Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu: UDA-ODM broad-based deal began before Ruto-Raila March 7 pact

Oburu Odinga says the UDA-ODM broad-based political framework began before the Ruto-Raila 10-point agenda and will remain in place until 2027, focusing on governance...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men to face murder charges after stepfather dies from assault injuries

Two men in Nairobi are set to face murder charges after their stepfather, Nicholas Kamau Kagecho, died from injuries sustained during a violent family...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA launches body-worn cameras for customs officers at JKIA to boost transparency

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said the move modernizes service delivery and positions Kenya as a regional leader in border integrity.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi explains why Rigathi Gachagua became Ruto’s running mate in 2022

Justin Muturi has revealed why President William Ruto abandoned the promise to make him running mate in 2022, citing UDA party pressure, Mt. Kenya...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former judge Mutava, 3 associates freed on Sh200,000 police cash bail in Sh10.4mn graft probe

Former High Court judge Joseph Mutava and three associates were granted Sh200,000 cash bail each after being arrested by EACC over allegations of soliciting...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Boniface Mwangi proposes public hangings for corrupt officials in push for people-centred leadership

Activist and presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi proposes public hangings for officials convicted of corruption, criticizes President Ruto’s policies, and calls for youth participation and...

4 hours ago