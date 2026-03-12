President Ruto Wears Kapsabet Boys High School Uniform During Centenary Celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President William Ruto drew widespread attention on Thursday after appearing in the Kapsabet Boys High School uniform during the institution’s centenary celebrations.

The Head of State attended the event at Kapsabet Boys High School as the school marked 100 years since its founding, celebrating a century of academic achievement, institutional growth, and a strong alumni legacy.

Ruto wore the school’s maroon, white, and grey uniform, joining Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, who are both former students of the school, during the milestone event.

The three leaders, all alumni of the prestigious institution, used the occasion to reflect on the school’s enduring legacy and its role in shaping generations of leaders.

During the celebrations, the school’s Chief Principal Kipchumba Maiyo shared archival details about the President’s time at the institution, prompting laughter from the audience.

According to the principal, Ruto joined the school in 1985 and stayed in Cheruiyot Dormitory, specifically Cube 5a detail Maiyo jokingly linked to Ruto eventually becoming Kenya’s fifth president.

“From the archives, student number 5065 joined this school in 1985 and slept in Cheruiyot Dormitory, Cube 5,” Maiyo said.

Maiyo revealed that historical school records described Ruto as a student of strong character, noting that the President consistently cleared his school fees while studying there.

“The records from the principal at that time indicate that he was outstanding in character. They also show he was paying school fees of Sh2,610 per term, which he cleared,” Maiyo said, drawing amusement from the crowd.

The centenary celebrations brought together alumni, students, and leaders to honour the school’s history and its contribution to Kenya’s education sector over the past century.