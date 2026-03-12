Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

President Ruto Wears Kapsabet Boys High School Uniform During Centenary Celebrations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President William Ruto drew widespread attention on Thursday after appearing in the Kapsabet Boys High School uniform during the institution’s centenary celebrations.

The Head of State attended the event at Kapsabet Boys High School as the school marked 100 years since its founding, celebrating a century of academic achievement, institutional growth, and a strong alumni legacy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ruto wore the school’s maroon, white, and grey uniform, joining Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, who are both former students of the school, during the milestone event.

The three leaders, all alumni of the prestigious institution, used the occasion to reflect on the school’s enduring legacy and its role in shaping generations of leaders.

During the celebrations, the school’s Chief Principal Kipchumba Maiyo shared archival details about the President’s time at the institution, prompting laughter from the audience.

According to the principal, Ruto joined the school in 1985 and stayed in Cheruiyot Dormitory, specifically Cube 5a detail Maiyo jokingly linked to Ruto eventually becoming Kenya’s fifth president.

“From the archives, student number 5065 joined this school in 1985 and slept in Cheruiyot Dormitory, Cube 5,” Maiyo said.

Maiyo revealed that historical school records described Ruto as a student of strong character, noting that the President consistently cleared his school fees while studying there.

“The records from the principal at that time indicate that he was outstanding in character. They also show he was paying school fees of Sh2,610 per term, which he cleared,” Maiyo said, drawing amusement from the crowd.

The centenary celebrations brought together alumni, students, and leaders to honour the school’s history and its contribution to Kenya’s education sector over the past century.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Government Steps Up Madaraka Day Preparations at Wajir Stadium

The inspection was led by Principal Secretaries from key ministries involved in organizing the national event.

5 minutes ago

Top stories

IEBC Begins Interviews for 12,000 Temporary Voter Registration Jobs

The electoral body confirmed that it had already shortlisted applicants and notified the successful candidates.

43 minutes ago

Kenya

TikTok Pledges Expanded Support for Kenyan Creators After Internet Safety Summit

Encouragingly, TikTok committed to expanding creator training programs across Kenya and the region.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Faces Severe Food Insecurity and Malnutrition Crisis Across ASAL Counties

3.3 million people are currently in IPC Acute Food Insecurity (AFI) Phase 3 or above, including 400,000 people in Phase 4 (Emergency) who require...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Universities Fund Scholarship Payouts Reach Ksh8.4 Billion in 2025/2026 FY

Wanyonyi said the latest disbursement will benefit thousands of government-sponsored students pursuing various undergraduate programmes in public institutions.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Met Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Nairobi Within the Next 24 Hours

The advisory, effective from 9:00pm Thursday until 9:00pm Friday cautions that the rainfall could disrupt transportation and flood low-lying areas if drainage systems become...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Losing Sh300mn Weekly in Farm Exports Due to Middle East Conflict: CS Kagwe

CS Kagwe said the instability has affected shipments of meat and other food products to the Middle East—one of Kenya’s major export destinations.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria: No Major Fuel Price Hike Expected in Kenya Despite Iran Tensions

According to Kuria, the M-Minus One pricing mechanism means any global shocks affecting oil prices would take time before impacting Kenya’s pump prices.

3 hours ago