A police report indicated that the tragic incident occurred on Monday night at about 9.45 pm in the Malaha area along the Webuye–Kitale road/Illustration

NTSA Launches Investigations into Malaha Road Tragedy That Killed 15

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched investigations into a devastating road accident at Malaha junction, near Lugulu town along the Webuye–Kitale Road, which claimed at least 15 lives and left 21 others injured.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred on the evening of March 9, 2026, when two motorcycles travelling in opposite directions collided, killing both riders instantly.

The situation worsened when a trailer travelling from Kitale towards Webuye lost control upon reaching the scene and ploughed into members of the public who had gathered to assist with rescue efforts.

“As a result of the incident, fifteen (15) people have been confirmed dead, eighteen (18) sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Webuye District Hospital while three (3) have been treated and discharged,” NTSA said in a statement.

The injured were rushed to Webuye District Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

NTSA said its teams have been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of both the initial motorcycle collision and the subsequent trailer accident that led to multiple fatalities adding that all findings will inform measures to prevent similar tragedies.

“Our teams have been dispatched to the scene and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing,” the authority said.

The agency extended condolences to families who lost their loved ones and wished the injured a quick recovery. It also warned motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed, and adhere to traffic rules, particularly in populated areas and near accident scenes.

NTSA further urged first responders and members of the public at crash sites to exercise extreme care to avoid additional casualties.

“Road safety remains our top priority, and we are deeply concerned about the alarming increase in crashes on our highways,” the authority said.

