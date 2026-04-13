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16 Killed in 12 Hours as 30 Road Accidents Recorded Nationwide

In addition to the fatalities, 22 people sustained serious injuries in 14 separate crashes.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – At least 16 people have been killed and 61 others injured in just 12 hours, according to the latest report from the Traffic Department.

According to the report, the data paints a grim picture of road safety across the country, with a total of 30 accidents reported within the period under review.

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Out of the 30 reported incidents, 14 were fatal.

Pedestrians were the hardest hit, accounting for more than half of the fatalities. Motorcycle riders—commonly known as boda boda operators—also featured prominently among those who lost their lives.

In addition to the fatalities, 22 people sustained serious injuries in 14 separate crashes.

Motorcycle riders again formed the largest group among the injured, highlighting the growing vulnerability of two-wheeler users on Kenyan roads.

A further 23 people suffered minor injuries in two reported accidents, the majority of whom were passengers.

Poor road discipline, speeding, and limited enforcement of traffic regulations continue to contribute to the high number of crashes.

The latest figures are likely to renew calls for stricter enforcement by agencies such as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), as well as increased public awareness campaigns.

Road safety stakeholders have repeatedly warned that without urgent intervention, the country risks seeing even higher fatalities, especially among boda boda operators and pedestrians.

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