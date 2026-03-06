Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru Claims Ethnic Profiling in Thika Road Demolitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 6 – Vocal Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has accused authorities of engaging in ethnic profiling following the ongoing demolition of structures along Thika Road in Nairobi.

The demolitions, being carried out by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), have targeted structures and roadside businesses said to have been built on road reserves along the busy highway corridor.

However, Njiru claimed the exercise appears selective and amounts to what he described as a coordinated economic attack against certain communities.

“What we are witnessing in Nairobi is ethnic profiling. This is a well calculated, systematic and well coordinated ethnic economic sabotage,” Njiru said.

He questioned why similar demolition operations have not been carried out in other parts of the capital with comparable informal developments.

“We have never seen demolitions in Kibera, Eastleigh or even Langata. Why Thika Road?” he posed.

The ongoing operation has seen several buildings and temporary structures along the highway brought down as authorities move to reclaim road reserves and clear illegal developments along one of the region’s busiest transport corridors.

KeNHA has maintained that the exercise is part of routine enforcement meant to protect public infrastructure and ensure safety along highways.

Yesterday,hundreds of traders operating in Roysambu and Kasarani along the Thika Superhighway are counting losses worth millions of shillings after the government demolished their kiosks and shops in a late-night operation.

The demolitions, carried out by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Wednesday night targeted structures erected on the road reserve along the busy highway.

Traders said excavators moved in overnight and flattened their businesses, leaving many stranded and without a source of livelihood.

The demolitions came after the expiry of a notice issued by KeNHA directing traders in Roysambu to vacate the road reserve.

The operation follows similar demolitions in Githurai 45 about two weeks ago, where the government said it plans to establish a parking yard.

Meanwhile, traders operating in the Allsops and Drive-In areas have also reportedly received notices to vacate, raising concerns that the demolition exercise could soon be extended to their businesses.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had issued a fresh seven-day ultimatum to roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway, directing them to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve to pave the way for key road safety and infrastructure upgrades.

In a public notice dated February 23, KeNHA notified traders operating at Kihunguro, Allsops, and the Delview section on both sides of the highway to clear the road reserve within seven days.

The clearance is intended to facilitate the construction of designated roadside stations aimed at improving corridor functionality, enhancing safety standards, and easing chronic traffic congestion along the busy transport corridor.

“The project is part of the Authority’s ongoing road safety improvement initiatives that seek to reduce accidents, enhance order within the road reserve, and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the highway,” KeNHA said in the notice signed by Director General Luka Kimeli.