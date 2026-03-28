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Iran's “yellowcake” facility

ANTI-TERROR WAR

IAEA chief urges military restraint after attack on Iran’s yellowcake plant

The plant, inaugurated in May 2023, produces yellowcake, a uranium concentrate powder obtained from leach solutions and serving as an intermediate step in the processing of uranium ores.

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VIENNA, Mar 28 – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief has once again urged military restraint following an attack on Iran’s yellowcake production facility on Friday.

The IAEA said on social media platform X that it had been informed by Iran that a yellowcake production plant in central Iran’s Yazd province was attacked on Friday.

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There was no report of an increase in off-site radiation levels, the IAEA said, adding that it was looking into the matter.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated his call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident.

The plant, inaugurated in May 2023, produces yellowcake, a uranium concentrate powder obtained from leach solutions and serving as an intermediate step in the processing of uranium ores.

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