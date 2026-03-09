China donates humanitarian aid to Somalia amid heightened drought – China Daily

China has stepped up support for Somalia’s drought response by donating a humanitarian aid package that includes $2 million in cash assistance and emergency food aid worth $2.1 million, aimed at helping millions of people facing severe food insecurity in the country.

Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Somalia, said on Sunday that China remains committed to supporting Somalia during times of crisis.

He reaffirmed China’s continued support to the Somali people, particularly in addressing drought and strengthening cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster preparedness.

“China and Africa share weal and woe in fighting natural disasters and epidemics together. As a good friend and strategic partner of Somalia, China will continue to support Somalia’s disaster relief efforts. China will never be absent when Somalia is in need,” Wang said.

Mahmoud Moalim Abdulle, commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, thanked the government of China for the support, saying the assistance will help improve humanitarian response and deliver timely food aid to vulnerable communities.

Abdulle said the support will target 72 drought-affected districts, including 45 currently facing severe emergency conditions, with priority given to children, women and low-income families.

Somalia is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis, with about 6.5 million people projected to experience crisis-level or worse food insecurity by the end of March, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report released by the Somali government and United Nations agencies.

The report also warned that 1.84 million children under age 5 are expected to suffer acute malnutrition this year, including almost 500,000 at risk of severe malnutrition.