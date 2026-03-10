Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mwangi cited persistent failures by previous and current administrations to hold corrupt officials accountable and criticized unfulfilled promises for a State Capture Commission by the President William Ruto administration/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Boniface Mwangi proposes public hangings for corrupt officials in push for people-centred leadership

Activist and presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi proposes public hangings for officials convicted of corruption, criticizes President Ruto’s policies, and calls for youth participation and people-powered governance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Activist and presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi has proposed public hangings for corrupt officials if elected president.

Speaking during an interview on Capital in the Morning on Tuesday, Mwangi outlined a judicial system in which officials convicted of embezzling public funds would face execution in a public forum at Uhuru Park, after exhausting all legal appeals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am very prepared,” Mwangi said. “People who have stolen public money, they will be hanged in public. As long as they are alive, they will continue to cause problems. Once prosecuted and found guilty, that is the end of them.”

Kenya has not carried out an execution since 1987, when Hezekiah Ochuka and Pancras Oteyo Okumu, leaders of a failed 1982 coup attempt, were hanged for treason.

Mwangi cited persistent failures by previous and current administrations to hold corrupt officials accountable and criticized unfulfilled promises for a State Capture Commission by the President William Ruto administration.

“When Ruto was sworn in, they said they would establish a state capture commission, which never happened because they realized they themselves had captured the state,” he said.

He framed public executions as a deterrent against large-scale theft and mismanagement of public resources.

‘Oligarchy’

In the same interview, Mwangi also criticized President Ruto, accusing him of turning Kenya into his “private property” through alleged business interests in Bamburi Cement and Devki Group.

He further called out the Affordable Housing Programme, alleging that public land is being exploited for private profit.

“The housing program is built on public land, yet the benefits go to a few individuals, not the National Treasury,” he claimed.

Mwangi also denounced punitive government policies such as traffic fines and taxes, arguing they disproportionately affect ordinary citizens without addressing systemic problems.

Emphasizing the importance of youth participation in elections, Mwangi urged young Kenyans to translate online activism into real-world voter engagement:

“We need to stop organizing only online and take action through the vote,” he said. “There are over 18 million potential voters who didn’t participate last time. They can decide the next president.”

Beyond anti-corruption measures, Mwangi outlined plans for free education, healthcare, and water access, alongside infrastructure and governance reforms.

He stressed that accountability must start at the top, advocating for audits, elimination of ghost workers, and stricter oversight of public spending.

“I want to bring back dignity to every Kenyan,” he said.

“I do not want to be a master but a servant of the people. Love for this country and the courage to believe it can change will define my presidency.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Boniface Mwangi takes on President Ruto for turning Kenya into ‘private property’

Activist Boniface Mwangi criticizes President William Ruto over alleged business interests and government programs benefiting a small elite, advocates people-powered governance and anti-corruption reforms...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KECOBO invites public feedback on proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill

KECOBO invites creators, stakeholders, and the public to submit feedback on the Proposed Copyright and Related Rights Bill, 2026, to strengthen Kenya’s intellectual property...

55 minutes ago

County News

9 arrested as police crack down on phone snatching networks in Nakuru

Nakuru police arrested nine suspects in Shoppers Paradise and Sokoni, Kaptembwa, seizing stolen mobile phones, electronic equipment, and bhang in an intelligence-led operation.

2 hours ago

County News

14 dead, 16 injured as truck rams crowd at motorcycle crash scene in Webuye

Fourteen people have died and 16 others were seriously injured after a trailer rammed into residents gathered at a motorcycle crash scene along the...

3 hours ago

Aviation

KCAA: Petrol station near Nairobi’s JKIA passed aviation safety review

KCAA says a petrol station under construction near JKIA’s flight path along Mombasa Road underwent full technical review and meets aviation safety regulations.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto, UDA–ODM MPs to assess 10-Point Agenda, NADCO Report implementation status

The joint PG meeting will serve as a follow-up to the inaugural joint session held on August 18, 2025, which was attended by President...

6 hours ago
ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls. ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.

Headlines

No amount of distractions will pull us backwards, Oburu says

Senator Sifuna said yesterday that the agreement ended on Saturday 7th, I want to tell him that he suffers from memory issues… the agreement...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Political Agreements Must Serve the People, Not Fixed Timelines

"The only texts that cannot be amended are religious scriptures. Political agreements, on the other hand, exist to serve the people and must evolve...

7 hours ago