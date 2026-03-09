Azimio Revokes Junet as Minority Leader, Names Caroli Omondi Replacement

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – The Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party has revoked the appointment of Junet Mohamed as Minority Leader in the National Assembly of Kenya, appointing Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi as his replacement.

The decision was announced by Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka following a joint meeting of the coalition’s governing bodies, including the Coalition Council and the National Coalition Executive Council.

Musyoka described the move as part of a broader restructuring within the coalition’s leadership ranks.

According to the statement, several individuals were removed from the coalition’s top decision-making bodies after either accepting public appointments or aligning themselves with rival political coalitions.

“The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party today held a Joint Meeting of the Coalition Council and the National Coalition Executive Council and resolved that the following persons have, by virtue of their appointment to public office and/or having joined competing political coalitions, ceased to be members of the Azimio Coalition Council and the Azimio National Coalition Executive Council,” Musyoka stated.

This comes a fortnight after Omondi replaced Mohammed as the Secretary General of the opposition coalition.

Also removed from the Azimio Coalition Council include Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho, nominated MP Sabina Chege, Abdi Noor Omar Farah, and Mohammed.

The coalition also announced the removal of several leaders from the National Coalition Executive Council, among them Cooperatives and SMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi,East Africa Community Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu,Eldas MP and Adan Keynan, Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Garissa Senator Abdul Haji, Isabella Wangechi Githinji and Solomon Kuria.

The coalition said replacements for the affected positions will be announced as part of what it described as an expanded party structure.

“The Azimio Coalition Party will presently announce their replacements as part of the expanded Coalition Party,”Musyoka stated.

Last month,Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Odinga has said the outfit will officially exit the Azimio coalition ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, before the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Mombasa, the Siaya senator scoffed at what he called an intrusion in ODM’s affairs, saying that the faction had left Azimio a long time ago, and soon it will be formalised.

“I want to condemn what I have observed, that is, the interference of other parties in our party affairs. This thing called Azimio. We are the Azimio. The strongest party in Azimio was ourselves, as ODM. There is nobody who can make decision in Azimio without the concurrence of ODM,” he quipped.

“ODM was dead when we left. We left it a long time ago. It is only a formality which we have not performed, which we are going to perform very soon.”

Oburu has maintained that ODM is keen to solidify its turf amid talks with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which President William Ruto is courting to cement his reelection bid.