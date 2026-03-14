Atwoli Re-elected Unopposed as COTU Secretary-General for Sixth Term

KISUMU, Kenya Mar 14 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, was on Saturday re-elected unopposed alongside the COTU board for another five-year term and pledged to continue championing workers’ rights in the country.

Atwoli said the Kenyan labour movement remains independent and capable of managing its internal affairs without interference from political actors.

“I want to thank the Kenyan government and other political parties in this country for non-interference with the elections. This movement regulates itself and that is a sign of respect for a free and independent labour movement,” he said.

He noted that workers from different parts of the country travelled voluntarily to witness the process, dismissing claims that union members had been coerced to attend the elections.

“We coerce nobody. They came on their own from their places of work and from different counties to witness the elections. They know their leaders and they are not swayed by propaganda on social media,” he said.

Speaking at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu after the announcement, Atwoli urged labour leaders to uphold integrity and commitment when representing workers.

“If you want workers to invest in you, be honest, be a man of integrity, shy away from corruption and stand firmly for workers’ rights. You must be prepared to offer your life in pursuit of workers’ rights,” he said.

The veteran trade unionist also reflected on achievements made by the labour movement since he assumed office in 2001, saying the organisation had regained its influence and strengthened labour protections in the country.

He said the union played a key role in pushing for the review of outdated labour laws, which led to the adoption of new labour legislation in 2007 that currently guides employment and labour relations courts in resolving disputes between workers and employers.

“We promised to review the archaic labour laws and in 2007 we were able to introduce new labour laws that are now being used by the employment and labour relations courts. That was a major milestone for workers in this country,” he said.

Atwoli further said the labour movement contributed significantly to the inclusion of workers’ rights in the 2010 Constitution, particularly provisions guaranteeing the right to strike and collective bargaining.

He noted that Kenya is among the few countries in Africa where collective bargaining rights are recognised in the national constitution, adding that the gains will continue benefiting workers for years to come.

He added that the labour movement will continue acting as a pressure group to ensure workers’ interests are protected while pushing employers to respect labour laws and collective bargaining agreements across the country.