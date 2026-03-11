Arsenal Sends Memorabilia to Honour Late Raila who was an ardent fan

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Arsenal F.C. has sent a package of memorabilia to honour longtime supporter Raila Odinga, paying tribute to the late Kenyan leader’s well-known passion for football.

According to Philip Etale, communications director of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the parcel arrived in Nairobi after being dispatched from London earlier this year.

Etale said the package, addressed to him as an Arsenal supporter, contained items sent in remembrance of Odinga, who passed away in October 2025 and was widely recognized for his devotion to the English Premier League club.

“This parcel arrived today, though it appears it was sent in January and may have been delayed at the post office,” Etale said in a video shared on social media.

He added that the parcel bore a message reading “Arsenal remembers Raila Odinga,” noting that the memorabilia had been dispatched from London to Nairobi in tribute to one of the club’s most prominent supporters in Kenya.

Etale said he plans to hand over the items to Ida Odinga, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme, so they can be preserved as a keepsake in memory of the former Prime Minister.

Odinga, who died in October 2025, was widely regarded as one of Kenya’s most passionate football enthusiasts, with deep support for both local and international teams.

At the local level, he was the long-time patron and most prominent supporter of Gor Mahia F.C., popularly known as K’Ogalo.

The veteran politician frequently attended the fiercely contested Mashemeji Derby against rivals A.F.C. Leopards and was known to host players at his home, offering both moral and financial support to the club.

Internationally, Odinga was a devoted supporter of Arsenal, having switched his allegiance from Manchester United F.C. in the late 1990s after developing admiration for the style of play introduced by legendary Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger.

He later became a familiar visitor at the club’s home ground, the Emirates Stadium, and often referenced the team in his speeches.

Odinga also maintained strong support for the national side, regularly attending matches involving Harambee Stars at Nairobi’s major stadiums to cheer on the team during international fixtures.

His connection to the sport dated back to his youth when he played as a midfielder for Luo Union F.C. now known as Re-Union FC and later featured for Bunge FC during his time as a Member of Parliament.

Odinga’s lifelong association with football was recognised in several ways, including the naming of the Raila Odinga Stadium in his honour.

Following his death, football fan communities and international supporters also paid tribute to the veteran politician, acknowledging the enthusiasm and loyalty he brought to the game throughout his life.