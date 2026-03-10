Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Duale directed all facilities contracted under the Social Health Authority (SHA) to continue offering services even when technical challenges occur/FILE

Capital Health

Duale warns facilities against denying patients treatment over SHA system downtime

Health CS Aden Duale warns SHA-contracted health facilities against denying treatment due to technical system failures, emphasizing protection of patients’ constitutional rights and support for teachers under the Public Officers Medical Cover.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned health facilities against denying patients treatment due to technical system failures, saying such actions violate Kenyans’ constitutional right to healthcare.

Duale directed all facilities contracted under the Social Health Authority (SHA) to continue offering services even when technical challenges occur.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“No hospital should turn away a patient. We have seen cases where health facilities use excuses such as the system being down or claims that they have not been paid,” Duale said Tuesday.

“If any facility turns away patients without a valid reason, action will be taken against it.”

The CS issued the warning while hosting a delegation from the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers led by National Chairperson Omboko Milemba at Afya House in Nairobi.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the Public Officers Medical Cover, following the transition of 413,577 teachers to the SHA scheme.

To improve service delivery under the program, Duale announced the appointment of 425 senior officers within SHA, with 367 already deployed to counties to provide on-the-ground support and assist teachers facing challenges when seeking treatment.

Support

He also revealed that a 24-hour focal person has been designated to handle urgent issues related to the Mwalimu Medical Cover, while 47 County Joint Committees have been established to oversee implementation of the teachers’ medical scheme at the county level.

The committees, chaired by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) county directors and comprising SHA managers and union representatives, will meet quarterly to address operational challenges and enhance coordination.

To further support teachers accessing medical services, the ministry has activated a 24-hour toll-free hotline (0800 720 601) and short code (147) for emergencies and administrative assistance.

Duale said SHA, TSC, and KUPPET will also launch a nationwide education campaign to help teachers understand their medical benefits, access the patient portal, and navigate the scheme.

He emphasized that workers’ interests remain protected within the governance structure of SHA, noting that the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) is represented on the Authority’s board.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Digital Health Agency CEO Eng. Anthony Lenayara, KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori, and TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei, alongside senior Ministry of Health officials.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NEMA invites public to validate draft e-waste and environmental regulations

NEMA invites stakeholders to a national validation meeting on March 16, 2026, to finalize draft E-Waste Management and Environmental Impact Assessment regulations.

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto pushes contributory pensions for Governors, MCAs amid push for perks

President William Ruto has urged lawmakers from UDA and ODM to support a contributory pension scheme for governors and MCAs, emphasizing fairness, governance reforms,...

25 minutes ago

Top stories

Ruto challenges KHRC to draft law protecting protesters’ rights

President William Ruto has urged the Kenya Human Rights Commission to draft a bill protecting protesters’ rights, while announcing Sh2 billion set aside to...

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto rebukes ‘self-appointed supervisors’ of UDA-ODM deal

President William Ruto rebuked “self-appointed supervisors” of the UDA-ODM cooperation pact in remarks seen as targeting Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu: UDA-ODM broad-based deal began before Ruto-Raila March 7 pact

Oburu Odinga says the UDA-ODM broad-based political framework began before the Ruto-Raila 10-point agenda and will remain in place until 2027, focusing on governance...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men to face murder charges after stepfather dies from assault injuries

Two men in Nairobi are set to face murder charges after their stepfather, Nicholas Kamau Kagecho, died from injuries sustained during a violent family...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA launches body-worn cameras for customs officers at JKIA to boost transparency

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said the move modernizes service delivery and positions Kenya as a regional leader in border integrity.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former judge Mutava, 3 associates freed on Sh200,000 police cash bail in Sh10.4mn graft probe

Former High Court judge Joseph Mutava and three associates were granted Sh200,000 cash bail each after being arrested by EACC over allegations of soliciting...

3 hours ago