Wajackoyah Sticks to Marijuana Agenda as He Declares 2027 Presidential Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Roots Party of Kenya leader George Wajackoyah has reaffirmed his unwavering push for the legalization of marijuana, declaring that the policy will remain central to his platform as he prepares to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Ramogi TV, Wajackoyah announced that he would formally launch his presidential campaign after a six-month mourning period in honor of the late opposition chief Raila Odinga, whom he described as a mentor and a towering figure in Kenya’s political history.

“I learnt a lot from the late Raila Odinga,” Wajackoyah said, adding that their relationship was built on mutual respect despite political differences.

The Roots Party leader also declared confidence in his place in the 2027 race, saying President Ruto was already aware of his intentions.

“As I sit here, I am the one Ruto knows will be vying in the next election,” he said.

He recalled that while many politicians moved to support the broad-based government, he chose to stay out of it a decision he said Raila understood and respected.

Wajackoyah has positioned himself as a policy-driven contender, distancing himself from opposition formations that he said were overly fixated on President William Ruto rather than offering solutions to Kenya’s challenges.

“I cannot be talking about Ruto every time. It is Ruto against my policies. He is my competitor,” he said.

The Roots Party Leader insisted that leadership contests should be anchored on ideas, not personalities. He added that he does not associate with groups describing themselves as a United Opposition because, in his view, their discussions do not address the country’s pressing needs.

Wajackoyah’s renewed campaign message is his long-standing advocacy for marijuana legalization a stance that defined his 2022 presidential bid and continues to set him apart from mainstream politicians.

“I support the use of marijuana that is used for medicinal value and any other commercial use. I will still use it in my manifesto come 2027,” he said.

The 2027 presidential hopeful argued that regulated cultivation could open up economic opportunities, boost healthcare innovation and generate revenue for the country.

The declaration comes barely a day after the Roots Party leader pledged his political allegiance to Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Atwoli revealed that Wajackoyah had reaffirmed his loyalty to the Luhya nation during a courtesy visit to his Ildamat home in Kajiado County.

“Today, George Wajackoyah visited me at my Ildamat home, in my capacity as a Luhya elder, to affirm his loyalty,” Atwoli stated.

During the informal meeting, Wajackoyah presented Atwoli with a sheep, which the veteran trade unionist has termed a traditional symbol of respect and allegiance in Luhya culture.

According to Atwoli, the Roots Party leader and veteran lawyer has vowed to follow any political direction that he will provide for the Luhya nation ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“He has given me a strong assurance that he will abide by any political direction that I shall provide for the Luhya nation. He brought with himself a traditionally acceptance symbol, a sheep,” Atwoli wrote on X.