Top stories

Waiguru Wins Court Battle Over Nairobi Mansion

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has secured a major legal victory after a court ordered the completion of a disputed property transaction involving a Nairobi mansion.

In its judgment, the court directed Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) Ltd to complete the sale of House 1D to the Governor within 30 days. The ruling effectively settles a long-running dispute over ownership of the high-end property.

The court also issued a permanent injunction restraining Kihingo Village from interfering with Waiguru’s quiet possession of the house or transferring it to any third party, reinforcing her claim to the property.

In the same ruling, the court dismissed a rival claim by city lawyer Chris Kabiro, noting that allowing his claim would amount to unjust enrichment. The judge observed that Kabiro had previously entered into a consent agreement to receive Sh130 million from Kihingo Village, undermining his claim to the property.

Further, the court threw out a counterclaim by Kihingo Village, ordering the company to bear the costs of the suit.

The decision paves the way for the completion of the transaction and brings to a close a contentious legal battle over the ownership of the upscale residence.

