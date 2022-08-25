Waiguru promises to complete all pending projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Governor Anne Waiguru was on Thursday among the 45 County bosses who took their oath of office where she promised to complete all pending projects.

In her inaugural speech, she promised to continue with the transformational journey to ensure people realized the great county enjoyed productivity through the maximum realization of its potential for sustained economic, social and political development.

She said in the last 5 years, she built a strong foundation of a results-oriented culture aimed at ensuring sustainable development of our county and the priority will be to ensure speedy completion of our ongoing projects even as we embark on new ones lined up in line with our transformation agenda for the county.

To farmers, she stated that the county shall work with the relevant authorities to ensure the regulation of importation of cheap rice that has been denying them good returns from their locally produced rice and also lobby for subsidized farm inputs in order to reduce the cost of production and enable farmers get better returns.

Towards the achievement of Universal Health Coverage, Waiguru said the county is in the final stages of completing and operationalizing Kerugoya Level Five Hospital. Once complete, the state-of-the-art 350 bed capacity facility will usher in a new dawn in the county’s medical service delivery.

Our people will now be able to access specialized services for which they have been referred to other facilities from time immemorial.

On education, the county will continue implementing robust program of constructing, renovating and equipping classrooms to create conducive learning environment for our children and youth.

Among those who attended the ceremony was the Swedish ambassador to Kenya, Caroline Vicini and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Council of Governors Mary Mwiti.

