Venezuela’s parliament appoints acting attorney general, ombudsman

CARACAS, Feb 25 – Venezuela’s National Assembly on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Attorney General Tarek William Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz and swiftly appointed their acting replacements.

During a regular session, lawmakers voted to designate Larry Devoe as acting attorney general. Devoe, a lawyer, currently serves as executive secretary of the National Human Rights Council.

The Assembly also approved the appointment of Saab as acting ombudsman.

During the session, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez read the resignation letters of both officials, expressing gratitude to Saab and Ruiz for fulfilling their duties “during highly complex times and with strict adherence to the Constitution.”

Rodriguez said that these appointments are intended to ensure state institutions actively participate in all processes and “make corrections where necessary.”