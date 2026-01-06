Africa calls for dialogue, respect for international law – China Daily

African leaders and political groups have expressed alarm over the United States’ military action in Venezuela, calling for restraint, dialogue and respect for international law, while warning of wider global repercussions.

The African Union said on Saturday it is following the developments with grave concern, citing the military attacks targeting Venezuelan state institutions and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, the AU reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Venezuela’s internal challenges can only be addressed sustainably through inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves, it said. “The African Union underscores the importance of dialogue, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for constitutional and institutional frameworks, in a spirit of good neighborliness, cooperation and peaceful coexistence among nations.”

It expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, reiterating its commitment to the promotion of peace, stability and mutual respect among nations and regions.

On the weekend, South Africa called on the United Nations Security Council to convene urgently over US involvement in a large-scale military operation in Venezuela.

“Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations,” South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

The actions constituted a manifest violation of the UN Charter, which mandates that all member states refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, and do not authorize external military intervention in matters essentially within a sovereign state’s domestic jurisdiction, it said.

In Kenya, the Communist Party of Kenya also condemned the US action, describing it as illegal and imperialist.

The party’s chairman, Mwandawiro Mghanga, warned against a dangerous precedent and raised concerns over alleged threats by the US and its Western allies to interfere in the internal affairs of Iran.

“Today it is Venezuela, Iran and Cuba, but tomorrow it could be the whole world,” he said, calling on the international community to condemn the actions and urging progressives to show solidarity with Venezuela.