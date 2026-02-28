Connect with us

Senator Asige Protests SHA Policy Cutting Health Coverage at 18 for People with Disabilities

Asige criticized the policy for ignoring the lived realities of people with disabilities, calling it both unfair and illegal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — Senator Crysal Asige has voiced strong opposition to the Social Health Authority policy that ends health coverage for dependents once they turn 18, warning that the move discriminates against adults with lifelong disabilities.

Senator Asige cited a recent case from Trans Nzoia County where a 28-year-old with a severe disability was allegedly told they could no longer access healthcare under a parent’s SHA plan.

“I’m deeply concerned by increasing reports, including just yesterday from Trans Nzoia County, that a 28-year-old with a severe disability was told they can no longer be covered under their parents’ SHA and must start paying independently,” Asige said.

The Senator emphasized that “disability is about ability, not age,” noting that many adults with severe disabilities continue to rely on caregivers for daily living, decision-making, and accessing healthcare.

Asige criticized the policy for ignoring the lived realities of people with disabilities, calling it both unfair and illegal.

 “Cutting coverage at 18, even for those with lifelong disabilities, violates their rights,” she said.

She referenced the Persons with Disabilities Act 2025, which guarantees free healthcare for persons with disabilities without discrimination and obligates public health services to meet their specific needs.

“Ministry of Health policies must reflect lived realities because disability dependency does not end with a birthday. Kenya cannot fail its people with disabilities. We must uphold their rights without delays or arbitrary decision-making,” Asige said.

Advocates for persons with disabilities have long called for more inclusive health policies, arguing that age-based coverage limits disproportionately affect those who require lifelong medical support.

The Ministry of Health has not yet issued an official response to the concerns raised by Senator Asige.

