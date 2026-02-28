President Ruto Mourns late Emurua Dikirr MP Ng’eno as “Progressive and Devoted Servant of the People”



NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — President William Ruto has led the nation in mourning Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno, who died in a fatal helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, President Ruto said he had received the news of Ng’eno’s passing with “profound shock and deep sadness,” describing the lawmaker as a “progressive and devoted servant of the people.”

“My friend, Mheshimiwa Ng’eno, was a progressive and devoted servant of the people who worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Emurua Dikirr, Narok County,” the President said.

“He was focused, vocal and fearless; a leader who stood firmly for justice and equity for all.”

Ruto said the MP would be remembered for the tangible development achieved under his leadership and for his commitment to nurturing local talent, particularly in music.

He extended condolences to Ng’eno’s family, friends, and constituents, as well as to other victims affected by the crash in Mosop.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched investigations into the fatal crash which involved an AS350 helicopter.

In a statement, KCAA said the accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills.

The aircraft, registration 5Y-DSB, had six people on board at the time of the crash including Ng’eno.

“The accident is reported to have been fatal; however, confirmation of casualties and identities will be communicated by the relevant authorities once the next of kin have been duly informed,” said KCAA Director General Emile Arao.

The authority said it had activated procedures to support investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), which is mandated to determine the cause and circumstances of air accidents in Kenya.

KCAA conveyed its condolences to the families of those affected and pledged to provide updates as verified information becomes available.

Wetang’ula notifies house

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula formally notified the House of Ng’eno’s death, describing it as untimely and tragic.

“It is with profound sorrow that I notify the House and the entire parliamentary fraternity of the untimely and tragic demise of the Member for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, the late Hon. Johana Ng’eno Kipyegon, CBS, MP,” Wetang’ula said in a communication to Parliament.

Ng’eno, first elected in 2013, was serving his third consecutive term.

He chaired the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works and was a member of the Liaison Committee.

In the 12th Parliament, he served on the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Under his leadership, the Housing Committee oversaw key legislation, including the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, aimed at expanding access to decent and affordable housing.

Before joining Parliament, Ng’eno served as a director at the Agricultural Development Corporation between 2008 and 2012.

Born in 1972, he attended Mogondo Primary School and Maseno National School before pursuing higher education in Ukraine and Kenya.

In September 2025, he was admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Earlier on Saturday, Ng’eno had been attending community engagements in Narok and parts of Nandi County, including events linked to rescue efforts following flooding along the Mara River.

In a social media post recorded from the helicopter, he expressed solidarity with families searching for two young men whose vehicle had reportedly been swept away by floodwaters.

On Friday, he presided over the issuance of bursaries to students in Ilkerin Ward under the NG-CDF education programme.