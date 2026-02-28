President Ruto appoints Ida Odinga as Ambassador to UNEP

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – President William has formally appointed Ida Odinga, the widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the United Nations Environment Programme.

The appointment comes days after the National Assembly unanimously approved he nomination on February 24, 2026.

The House backed the recommendations in the report by the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations which found Ida suitable for the position, citing her leadership experience, commitment to environmental advocacy, and proven integrity.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 132 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Ida Betty Odinga, as Ambassador and Permanent Representative in the Foreign Service of the Republic of Kenya,” read a Gazette Notice dated February 27.

According to a nomination letter transmitted to House Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Felix Koskei, the Head of Public Service, said Ida was nominated by the President for her lifelong service to Kenyans and exemplary role in advancing female leadership in the country.

Koskei described Odinga’s work as a testament to selfless leadership, courage, and a sustained commitment to advancing women’s education and empowerment.

During her vetting, Ida pledged to advance Kenya’s climate diplomacy and strengthen partnerships to ensure climate initiatives deliver tangible socio-economic benefits, especially for vulnerable populations.

“Kenya and Africa are emerging as global leaders in climate action through frameworks such as the National Climate Change Action Plan (2023–2027),” she said.

The widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, added that she would promote multi-stakeholder cooperation to implement environmental resolutions adopted at the United Nations Environment Assembly.

She told the Committee that her background in advocacy and coalition-building, including her founding of the League of Kenya Women Voters, equipped her with skills in consensus-building, negotiation, and engagement across civil society and government—competencies she deemed critical for multilateral diplomacy.

Ida also highlighted her work through the Ida Odinga Trust, which focuses on nutrition and education initiatives across Africa, and her collaboration with the late Prof. Wangari Maathai in environmental advocacy.

She said she intends to align environmental diplomacy with the Sustainable Development Goals and Kenya’s national development priorities.

On addressing challenges facing UNEP, Ida noted the importance of mobilising resources to support the agency’s global environmental mandate.

“UNEP remains the only UN headquarters located in the Global South and domiciled in Nairobi. We must leverage that position to enhance Kenya’s leadership in environmental governance,” she stated during the vetting.