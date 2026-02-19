Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed that officer William Muriuki Nyaga was handed the custodial sentence following his conviction on February 4, 2026/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer handed 30-year jail term for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting

High Court sentences police officer William Nyaga to 30 years for manslaughter in Nyandarua fatal shooting, in IPOA-investigated police accountability case.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — The High Court in Ol Kalou has sentenced a police officer to 30 years’ imprisonment after convicting him of manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a civilian in Nyandarua County in 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed that officer William Muriuki Nyaga was handed the custodial sentence following his conviction on February 4, 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The conviction stems from the fatal shooting of Stephen Githinji Ndiuni on the night of May 24, 2020, at Equator Springs Hotel in Gwa Kung’u township, Nyandarua North Sub-County.

Nyaga had initially been charged with murder alongside two civilians, Francis Muriithi and Tatio Kamphine, who remains at large.

However, in his judgment, Justice Waweru Kiarie ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove malice aforethought — a key legal threshold required to sustain a murder conviction — and instead found the officer guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court exonerated Francis Muriithi, while proceedings against Kamphine remain pending due to his absence.

IPOA, which investigated the case under its statutory mandate to oversee police conduct, welcomed the sentence, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to enhance accountability within the National Police Service.

The sentencing comes just days after the Mombasa High Court handed former Likoni Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Yunus Athman a life sentence for the 2018 murder of 20-year-old Mbaraka Maitha Omar.

Justice Wendy Kagendo Micheni found Athman guilty of fatally shooting Omar at Mwenza Village in Likoni while attempting to arrest him over allegations of goat theft.

The prosecution, led by Ngiri Wangui from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, called more than 20 witnesses who placed the former chief inspector at the scene and refuted claims that the deceased had posed any threat.

In her ruling, Justice Micheni said the court had considered mitigation, the pre-sentence report, and the victim impact statement before imposing a life sentence.

“As a police officer, the convict had a statutory duty to protect life but instead used unlawful force against a defenceless civilian,” she ruled.

The court heard that Athman fired multiple shots at the victim, killing him on the spot despite the absence of resistance during the attempted arrest.

Witnesses testified that the victim was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer or the public.

The victim’s family told the court they continue to suffer psychological trauma, describing the killing as malicious and a betrayal of public trust.

Justice Micheni directed the convict to exercise his right of appeal within 14 days against both the conviction and sentence.

Judicial scrutiny

The two rulings add to a growing list of cases in which Kenyan courts have imposed severe penalties on law enforcement officers found culpable in unlawful killings.

The government has faced sustained criticism from human rights organisations over alleged extrajudicial killings and excessive use of force, particularly in informal settlements and during security operations.

IPOA has repeatedly flagged cases involving fatal shootings of unarmed civilians, while the judiciary has emphasized strict adherence to constitutional protections, including Article 26, which guarantees the right to life.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe civilian possession of teargas amid rally disruptions

Police are investigating reports of civilians in possession of teargas canisters amid disrupted political rallies.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Postmortem confirms Kitengela rally victim Vincent Ayomo died from single gunshot

Postmortem confirms Kitengela rally victim Vincent Ayomo died from single gunshot to the head, as human rights groups demand probe into police conduct.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Death warrant issued for Nyeri man who murdered minor and hid body in house

Nyeri High Court sentences Nicholas Macharia to death for murdering a minor and burying her inside his house, with postmortem revealing severe traumatic injuries.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ahmed Issack Hassan quits IPOA role 3 weeks after swearing-in as appeal judge

Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan resigns as IPOA Chairperson three weeks after his Court of Appeal swearing-in. Vice Chairperson Anne Wanjiku Mwangi takes over as...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA launches probe into fatal Kitengela shooting amid spate of police-linked killings

IPOA launches an investigation into the fatal Kitengela shooting of Vincent Ayomo during a political rally, amid rising concerns over police accountability and repeated...

3 days ago

County News

IG Kanja Vows Enforcement of Senate Summonses to Protect Oversight Process

The Inspector General pledged to provide adequate security during committee sittings and county oversight visits to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for accountability...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja gazettes command structure of new NGAPU formation

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has gazetted the National Government Administration Police Unit under the Deputy Inspector-General of Administration Police, detailing its command structure, duties,...

February 9, 2026

crime

IPOA launches probe into fatal shooting of Sheril Adhiambo

The first-year student at the Kenya Medical Training College, who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was shot on Saturday night in Huruma Ngei...

February 9, 2026