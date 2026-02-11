North Eastern County to Host 2026 Madaraka Day Celebrations, Ruto Announces

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – President William Ruto has announced that this year’s national Madaraka Day celebrations will be held in a county within the North Eastern region

Speaking during a public engagement in Garissa Township, President Ruto said the decision is part of a broader strategy to promote inclusivity and equitable national development, while accelerating key infrastructure projects in historically marginalized regions.

“In the month of June, we will celebrate the National Independence Day here in Northern Kenya. I don’t know what they (United Opposition leaders) will do. When I came here, they said that they have come to meet the Al Shaabab,” he said.

Madaraka Day, observed annually on June 1, commemorates Kenya’s attainment of internal self-rule from British colonialists in 1963.

The celebrations are traditionally marked by national addresses, cultural performances, and displays by security forces.

Kenya’s decision to take national public holiday celebrations outside Nairobi began in 2016 as an experiment to decentralise national festivities.

The shift was first announced in December 2015, when the Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government declared that Madaraka Day (June 1) and Mashujaa Day (October 20) would be hosted in different counties each year, while Jamhuri Day (December 12) would remain in Nairobi as the symbolic national event.

The first out-of-Nairobi celebration took place on June 1, 2016, when Nakuru hosted Madaraka Day at Afraha Stadium.

Later Machakos, Nyeri (2017), Meru (2018) and Narok (2019) hosted Madaraka Day.

Mombasa made history by hosting the first coastal Mashujaa Day the same year at Mama Ngina Waterfront.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, events were scaled down, with Madaraka Day held virtually from State House and Mashujaa Day marked in Kisii under strict health guidelines.

Kisumu (2021) hosted Madaraka Day at the newly built Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, symbolising development and unity in the Nyanza region.

The celebrations later moved to Embu (2023) and Bungoma (2024) for Madaraka Day, and Kericho (2023) for Mashujaa Day, before reaching Homa Bay and Kitui in 2025.