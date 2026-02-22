NLP Declares Presidential Ambitions, Rejects Kalonzo and Matiang’i in Ukambani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 — The National Liberal Party (NLP), an affiliate of the Azimio coalition, has formally ruled out supporting either Kalonzo Musyoka or Fred Matiang’i for president, signaling a new political front in Ukambani and escalating tensions within the opposition.

NLP leader Augustus Muli said Sunday that the party intends to field its own presidential candidate, rejecting assumptions that smaller coalition parties would automatically back more established figures.

“We will form the next government or be part of the winning coalition,” Muli said, emphasizing his party’s desire to negotiate from a position of strength rather than political submission.

By declaring his own presidential bid, Muli is challenging Kalonzo’s long-standing dominance in Ukambani politics. He accused the veteran leader of failing to deliver meaningful progress over decades of leadership.

“Forty-five years of Kalonzo’s leadership have not benefited the community. It is time for new leaders to rise,” Muli said.

The NLP leader has intensified outreach at the grassroots level, urging the Kamba community to embrace new leadership focused on development and economic empowerment. At a recent rally in Kitui, he framed his campaign as a turning point for the region:

“The Kamba nation, if you follow me, I will deliver you safely to the Promised Land.”

Muli’s growing visibility, coupled with community initiatives and expanding party structures, has elevated him from a peripheral coalition figure to a credible challenger within Kalonzo’s traditional base. Political analysts note that his emergence could fragment Ukambani’s voting bloc, long considered a pillar of opposition strength.

Muli’s presidential declaration comes amid legal disputes exposing governance cracks within Azimio. The NLP, together with the United Democratic Party (UDP), has formally rejected leadership changes announced by the coalition council chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The changes, which named Kalonzo as Azimio Party Leader following the death of Raila Odinga, were described by the NLP as “illegal, null and void.” The parties warned the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) against ratifying the resolutions, threatening court action if the changes proceed.

Muli also accused dominant coalition partners of sidelining smaller parties and monopolizing coalition-linked funding, deepening mistrust within the alliance.

The NLP claims nearly 500,000 registered members, primarily in Ukambani but expanding to other regions, positioning it as an emerging force in Kenya’s political landscape.

By refusing to align with either Kalonzo or Matiang’i, Muli introduces a new power center within the opposition, complicating efforts to form a unified presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Since its formation ahead of the 2022 elections, Azimio has struggled with defections, leadership disputes, and growing internal rivalries. Muli’s challenge now extends beyond coalition disputes to the heart of Ukambani’s political order, raising questions about whether Kalonzo can retain his grip on the region and whether the opposition can maintain unity amid rising internal competition.