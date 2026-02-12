Murkomen Warns of Alcohol, Drug Abuse Crisis in Police Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned that drunkenness and drug abuse within the police service pose a serious threat to discipline, security operations and public trust.

Speaking during a Speaker’s Kamukunji meeting convened by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Murkomen told Members of Parliament that alcohol addiction among officers is a crisis that can no longer be ignored.

“Addiction is not confined to just citizens. It is also the police officer. They are part of society, and we have a good number of police officers who are addicted to alcohol. Some also abuse drugs. That must be confessed,” Murkomen said.

The CS disclosed that intoxication among some officers has undermined service delivery and compromised security operations in certain regions.

He cited cases in the Kuria region of Migori County, where some Officers Commanding Stations (OCSs) and their juniors reportedly reported to duty while drunk, worsening insecurity in their areas of responsibility.

“We have a serious problem of alcohol abuse and addiction within the police service. It must be addressed firmly but compassionately,” he told MPs.

Murkomen revealed that the Inspector-General of Police has been directed to enforce a strict framework to ensure that no officer is deployed while intoxicated. More than 1,200 OCSs are currently undergoing vetting to confirm they meet the required standards of discipline and leadership.

Officers struggling with addiction will be taken to rehabilitation centres, but the CS cautioned that second chances would be limited.

“You may be given one chance for rehabilitation. Beyond that, if you are unable to serve with discipline, you must exit the service to allow others to serve,” he stated.

He attributed part of the indiscipline challenge to staff shortages, noting that in some cases officers remain in office despite being unfit because there are no immediate replacements. The recent recruitment of 10,000 police officers, he said, will help close operational gaps and restore balance across the country.

Beyond substance abuse, Murkomen also raised concern over mental health challenges within the service, warning that deploying officers who are psychologically unfit has in some instances led to tragic outcomes, including fatal shootings.

“OCSs will be held personally accountable if they deploy officers known to have mental health challenges or who are unfit for duty,” he warned.

The CS proposed institutionalising annual police recruitment within the national budget to avoid long gaps that strain the service and weaken operational readiness.

During the high-level consultative meeting attended by MPs and senior security officials, Murkomen also addressed insecurity incidents including the June 24–25 invasion of Parliament, banditry in parts of the Rift Valley and Upper Eastern regions, and rising gang violence.

He warned that indiscipline within the police service, coupled with criminal gangs some allegedly sponsored by politicians poses a grave threat to national stability.

“What begins as political goons mutates into urban banditry,” he said.

He cautioned that gangs initially formed for political purposes often evolve into criminal networks that terrorise communities.

Referring to the June 25, 2024 invasion of Parliament, Murkomen maintained that those involved, including financiers, would face prosecution under terrorism-related laws where applicable.

“If you engage in acts meant to instill fear on a wide scale, including burning public institutions and stealing firearms, that meets the threshold for terrorism,” he asserted.

He further expressed concern over what he termed judicial impediments, including anticipatory bail orders that he said hamper prosecution efforts, and called for closer collaboration between Parliament and the Judiciary.

On banditry and inter-communal conflicts, Murkomen reported progress in stabilising parts of West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo, Samburu and Laikipia, while acknowledging persistent challenges in Isiolo, Meru, Turkana and sections of West Pokot around the Kerio Valley.

The ministry is also exploring the establishment of police and military training facilities in volatile regions to strengthen long-term security presence.

Additionally, Murkomen raised alarm over rising cybercrime and online incitement, saying enforcement agencies will enhance the capacity of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ cybercrime unit to tackle digital threats.

He urged MPs to avoid interfering in police operations through politically driven transfer demands.

“Do not transfer your political problems to security officers,” he cautioned.