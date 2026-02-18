Kenya launches technology transfer project to boost local vaccine production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Kenya has officially launched the WHO–MPP mRNA Technology Transfer Project, a landmark step toward advanced vaccine manufacturing and strengthened health sovereignty.

With the launch, Kenya joins only five African countries selected to participate in the WHO–MPP Programme, highlighting the nation’s growing capacity and ambition in biomanufacturing.

The Kenya BioVax Institute stated that the initiative is designed to transfer critical mRNA technology and expertise to selected low- and middle-income countries, enabling local vaccine production.

Speaking during the event, officials emphasized that the milestone demonstrates Kenya’s commitment to building sustainable and sovereign biomanufacturing capacity capable of addressing current and future health emergencies.

Through the technology transfer arrangement, Kenya BioVax Institute will acquire end-to-end mRNA manufacturing know-how — spanning research and development to large-scale production.

The project is expected to strengthen local technical expertise, upgrade infrastructure, and establish a scalable platform for producing vaccines and therapeutics domestically.

Board Chairman Dr Charles Githinji highlighted the importance of robust governance structures, regulatory excellence, and long-term sustainability frameworks to anchor the programme’s success.

Dr Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, challenged Kenyan scientists and researchers to leverage the mRNA platform beyond COVID-19 vaccines, focusing on priority diseases affecting the region and preparing for emerging global health threats.

The initiative positions Kenya as a credible regional hub for advanced biopharmaceutical innovation.

By reducing reliance on imported vaccines and strengthening local production, the country aims to enhance health security while promoting equitable access to life-saving technologies across Africa.

Kenya BioVax Institute described the project as transformative, establishing Kenya as a regional mRNA manufacturing hub and reinforcing the nation’s leadership in health innovation and pandemic preparedness.

The launch event included representatives from the World Health Organization Kenya, Medicines Patent Pool, Kenya BioVax Institute, Kenya Medical Research Institute, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, development partners, and private sector stakeholders including Thermo Fisher Scientific.