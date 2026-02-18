Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Kenya BioVax Institute stated that the initiative is designed to transfer critical mRNA technology and expertise to selected low- and middle-income countries, enabling local vaccine production.

Capital Health

Kenya launches technology transfer project to boost local vaccine production

Kenya launches WHO–MPP mRNA Technology Transfer Project, enabling local vaccine production, building biomanufacturing capacity, and enhancing regional health security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Kenya has officially launched the WHO–MPP mRNA Technology Transfer Project, a landmark step toward advanced vaccine manufacturing and strengthened health sovereignty.

With the launch, Kenya joins only five African countries selected to participate in the WHO–MPP Programme, highlighting the nation’s growing capacity and ambition in biomanufacturing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kenya BioVax Institute stated that the initiative is designed to transfer critical mRNA technology and expertise to selected low- and middle-income countries, enabling local vaccine production.

Speaking during the event, officials emphasized that the milestone demonstrates Kenya’s commitment to building sustainable and sovereign biomanufacturing capacity capable of addressing current and future health emergencies.

Through the technology transfer arrangement, Kenya BioVax Institute will acquire end-to-end mRNA manufacturing know-how — spanning research and development to large-scale production.

The project is expected to strengthen local technical expertise, upgrade infrastructure, and establish a scalable platform for producing vaccines and therapeutics domestically.

Board Chairman Dr Charles Githinji highlighted the importance of robust governance structures, regulatory excellence, and long-term sustainability frameworks to anchor the programme’s success.

Dr Ouma Oluga, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, challenged Kenyan scientists and researchers to leverage the mRNA platform beyond COVID-19 vaccines, focusing on priority diseases affecting the region and preparing for emerging global health threats.

The initiative positions Kenya as a credible regional hub for advanced biopharmaceutical innovation.

By reducing reliance on imported vaccines and strengthening local production, the country aims to enhance health security while promoting equitable access to life-saving technologies across Africa.

Kenya BioVax Institute described the project as transformative, establishing Kenya as a regional mRNA manufacturing hub and reinforcing the nation’s leadership in health innovation and pandemic preparedness.

The launch event included representatives from the World Health Organization Kenya, Medicines Patent Pool, Kenya BioVax Institute, Kenya Medical Research Institute, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, development partners, and private sector stakeholders including Thermo Fisher Scientific.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Drought Mitigation

Govt pledges food, water, and livestock relief in Kajiado West

CS Geoffrey Ruku assures Kajiado West residents of government support, providing food, water, and livestock relief while promoting climate-smart solutions amid drought.

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya reaffirms commitment to slash Malaria cases by 80 per cent by 2028

Kenya commits to malaria elimination by 2028, aiming for 80pc incidence reduction, 90pc mortality reduction, and interruption of indigenous transmission in selected counties.

7 hours ago

Africa

Kenya and South Sudan explore Joint Trade Commission to boost cross-border commerce

Kenya and South Sudan initiate discussions on a Joint Trade Commission to tackle trade bottlenecks, improve logistics, and enhance Northern Corridor efficiency.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Semester at sea ship MV World Odyssey docks in Mombasa with 609 students

The MV World Odyssey arrives at the Port of Mombasa for its sixth visit, carrying international students and crew, highlighting Kenya’s growing cruise tourism...

7 hours ago

Kenya

DCP leaders demand probe into alleged state-sponsored disruptions at opposition rallies

“Our country has come too far to slide back into political anarchy,” Munene concluded. “We demand accountability, transparency, and the protection of every Kenyan’s...

7 hours ago

Politics

Oburu rallies Siaya grassroots leaders ahead of Saturday’s Linda Ground forum

Oburu described the meeting as a step toward presenting a “unified and disciplined front” as the party prepares to re-engage supporters at the grassroots...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna Faults State House Over non-payment of Sh16bn NMS Bills

"Sakaja should have used the opportunity yesterday to remind the President that thousands of contractors and workers are still owed money by Statehouse, and...

8 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

NYOTA to be expanded to support 2 million youth, Kindiki reveals

"The way NYOTA was crafted at the beginning, it would have reached 820,000 young people, but from what has gone around this table on...

9 hours ago