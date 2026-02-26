Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Kenya launches long-acting HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the launch at Riruta Health Centre in Nairobi, describing the rollout as a milestone that brings renewed hope to millions of Kenyans. The country currently has about 1.4 million people living with HIV, with thousands of new infections reported annually.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 — Kenya has officially launched Lenacapavir, a groundbreaking long-acting injectable for HIV prevention, marking a major step in strengthening the country’s response to the epidemic.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the launch at Riruta Health Centre in Nairobi, describing the rollout as a milestone that brings renewed hope to millions of Kenyans. The country currently has about 1.4 million people living with HIV, with thousands of new infections reported annually.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Duale said the introduction of Lenacapavir underscores the government’s commitment to innovation and prevention as key pillars of the national HIV strategy. “This milestone brings hope to Kenyan families. Prevention remains central to our national response,” he said.

He assured the public that the drug has undergone all required regulatory and procurement processes in compliance with national laws and health guidelines, supported by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The CS added that Lenacapavir has been subjected to rigorous international scientific review and local evaluation by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, confirming its safety, quality and effectiveness.

Under the initial rollout, the injectable will be administered twice a year and provided free of charge to eligible individuals at selected public health facilities in priority counties. The programme will be implemented in phases under the supervision of trained healthcare professionals to ensure safe and equitable access.

Kenya is among the first countries globally to introduce the innovative prevention option, reflecting growing confidence in its health systems and ability to deliver advanced medical solutions.

Duale said the rollout aligns with the government’s push towards Universal Health Coverage, with a focus on protecting young people, reducing new infections and supporting those living with HIV.

He called on county governments, health workers, community leaders and development partners to support the initiative, emphasising the need for unity, accountability and accurate public information.

County multi-sectoral coordinators and Community Health Promoters are already being trained to drive awareness, mobilise communities and educate the public on the new intervention.

The launch was attended by senior health officials and development partners, including Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga, NASCOP CEO Dr Andrew Mulwa, and representatives from UNAIDS, WHO and the Global Fund.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH sets up surveillance committee to tackle maternal and perinatal deaths

The Ministry of Health has launched the MPDSR Committee to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths as the country works toward 2030 health targets.

2 days ago

Top stories

PS Oluga reviews SHA Systems as Government Pushes Patient-Centred Care

PS Oluga reassured patients and caregivers that measures have been put in place to ensure administrative processes do not impede access to treatment, emphasising...

February 7, 2026

Capital Health

MoH plans AI-in-Health Centre at KNH to boost specialized healthcare

Kenya seeks to establish an AI-in-Health Centre at KNH to enhance UHC, boost specialized care, and position the hospital as a regional digital health...

February 2, 2026

Capital Health

5,000 residents benefit from free cancer screening and HPV vaccination in Kirinyaga

Over 5,000 Ngiriambu residents received free cervical and prostate cancer screening and HPV vaccination during a five-day outreach organized by MoH and partners.

February 2, 2026

Capital Health

PS Oluga urges dentists to fix gaps in access and public safety

PS Ouma Oluga urges the dental sector to address access, equity, and safety gaps, following preventable deaths at unlicensed clinics.

January 30, 2026

Capital Health

SHA to block drug claims from hospitals that fail to dispense medicine

The Social Health Authority will reject hospital claims for medicines not issued to patients, Health CS Aden Duale says, citing widespread abuse in public...

January 27, 2026

County News

Kitale man abandons 120-hour tree-hugging to raise daughter’s fees after assault

A Kitale man was forced to abandon a 120-hour tree-hugging challenge to raise school fees after being confronted by locals, as leaders and health...

January 21, 2026

Capital Health

Health Ministry warns against prolonged tree hugging without medical clearance.

"We have recorded cases of people being rushed to hospital after collapsing, yet these incidents could have been avoided," said Muthoni.

January 15, 2026