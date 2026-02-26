Kenya launches long-acting HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 — Kenya has officially launched Lenacapavir, a groundbreaking long-acting injectable for HIV prevention, marking a major step in strengthening the country’s response to the epidemic.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the launch at Riruta Health Centre in Nairobi, describing the rollout as a milestone that brings renewed hope to millions of Kenyans. The country currently has about 1.4 million people living with HIV, with thousands of new infections reported annually.

Duale said the introduction of Lenacapavir underscores the government’s commitment to innovation and prevention as key pillars of the national HIV strategy. “This milestone brings hope to Kenyan families. Prevention remains central to our national response,” he said.

He assured the public that the drug has undergone all required regulatory and procurement processes in compliance with national laws and health guidelines, supported by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The CS added that Lenacapavir has been subjected to rigorous international scientific review and local evaluation by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, confirming its safety, quality and effectiveness.

Under the initial rollout, the injectable will be administered twice a year and provided free of charge to eligible individuals at selected public health facilities in priority counties. The programme will be implemented in phases under the supervision of trained healthcare professionals to ensure safe and equitable access.

Kenya is among the first countries globally to introduce the innovative prevention option, reflecting growing confidence in its health systems and ability to deliver advanced medical solutions.

Duale said the rollout aligns with the government’s push towards Universal Health Coverage, with a focus on protecting young people, reducing new infections and supporting those living with HIV.

He called on county governments, health workers, community leaders and development partners to support the initiative, emphasising the need for unity, accountability and accurate public information.

County multi-sectoral coordinators and Community Health Promoters are already being trained to drive awareness, mobilise communities and educate the public on the new intervention.

The launch was attended by senior health officials and development partners, including Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga, NASCOP CEO Dr Andrew Mulwa, and representatives from UNAIDS, WHO and the Global Fund.