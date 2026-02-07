PS Oluga reviews SHA Systems as Government Pushes Patient-Centred Care

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 7-The Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, Ouma Oluga, on Friday afternoon visited the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Oncology Centre to assess service delivery and review the efficiency of the Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

During the visit, PS Oluga examined the SHA workflow from pre-authorization to invoicing, focusing on streamlining administrative procedures to ensure patients receive timely access to specialised cancer care.

The review comes amid ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health to improve the operational efficiency of the new health financing framework across public health facilities.

“We are here today because we have listened to you as patients and we have seen where they are challenges.When you support us by giving us feedback,the system is improved,the treatment is good and we pray to God for healing,”he said.

The PS also held discussions with oncology patients, their families and healthcare workers, seeking first-hand feedback on their experiences with the system and identifying areas requiring immediate attention.

PS Oluga reassured patients and caregivers that measures have been put in place to ensure administrative processes do not impede access to treatment, emphasising that the government remains committed to uninterrupted, patient-centred healthcare.

He noted that feedback from frontline users would inform continuous improvements to the SHA system to better support critical services such as oncology care.

The KNH Oncology Centre is one of the country’s leading referral facilities for cancer treatment, serving patients from across Kenya and the wider region.