Iranian nuclear chief says Tehran may dilute 60 pct enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted

TEHRAN — Iran’s nuclear chief said on Monday Tehran could consider diluting its 60 percent enriched uranium, but only if all international sanctions are fully lifted, according to the official news agency IRNA.

President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an address to reporters while responding to a question about whether the United States demanded that his country dilute its 60 percent uranium in indirect negotiations between the two sides in Oman on Friday.

“This issue (Iran’s dilution of its enriched uranium) depends on whether they will lift all sanctions in return or not,” Eslami said.

He stressed that transferring Iran’s enriched uranium to another country has basically not been on the agenda, adding that such a proposal has solely been put forward by individuals or countries seeking to contribute to the resolution of the issue.

Eslami called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to fulfill its obligations and condemn the Israeli and US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June last year.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities are entirely within the framework of law and safeguards agreements.

Delegations from Iran and the United States, headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.