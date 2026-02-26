IEBC enforces no-phones during voting rule as mini-polls get underway

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is enforcing a strict no-phones policy inside polling booths as voting commenced in four by-election in Isiolo South Constituency and West Kabras, Muminji and Evurore wards.

As polling stations opened early in the morning, electoral officials reminded voters that mobile phones and other electronic devices are prohibited within the voting area.

According to the commission, the directive is intended to curb incidents of photographing of marked ballot papers a practice that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

“In the recent by election, some Kenyans were accessing the booth with their phones and then taking pictures of the ballot. That is a violation of the Constitution and the Elections Act.”

“We have said is this that at our own level administratively we’ll have a way of ensuring that voters do not access the booth with their phones. There is a secure way where you can leave your phone and you go vote after voting you can pick your phone again,” IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana said.

IEBC officials and security personnel have also been deployed to ensure compliance with the rule while maintaining order in queues that began forming before dawn in several region.

“Our training was very vigorous on that particular aspect because it really has costed us a lot in the in the past. We only dealing with one ballot this time against four personnel.”

“We have a Presiding Officer, we have a Deputy Presiding Officer, we have a one first clerk and a second clerk, all watching when the voters are marking their ballots at the booth. So as what you have just addressed right away does not occur. Our team have been trained very well to be what We call hawk-eyed,” said a returning officer.