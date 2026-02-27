Hillary Clinton tells House panel she ‘had no idea’ of Epstein’s crimes

Hillary Clinton told a congressional panel she “had no idea” about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, as she called for lawmakers to question President Donald Trump under oath about his past association with the late sex offender.

“I want to see the truth come out,” the ex-US secretary of state said after testifying behind closed doors for hours to a congressional committee investigating Epstein.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will testify on Friday.

The couple resisted the panel’s subpoena, dismissing it as politically motivated, before agreeing to testify as potential contempt-of-Congress proceedings loomed against them. The Clintons and Trump deny wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.