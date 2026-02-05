Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Havi : Why I quit Ruto’s UDA for Gachagua’s DCP

Westlands parliamentary hopeful and senior counsel Nelson Havi has defended his decision to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying his exit was prompted by internal party processes that sidelined him and undermined democratic participation.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 5-Westlands parliamentary hopeful and senior counsel Nelson Havi has defended his decision to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying his exit was prompted by internal party processes that sidelined him and undermined democratic participation.

Speaking during an interview on Nation FM, Havi said he was effectively locked out of UDA’s grassroots elections held in April 2024 after his name was removed from the party’s voter register at his polling station.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am a registered voter in high college, sorry, Hospital Hill Primary School, that is where the elections of UDA were being held for a polling station. I was not in the voter register, I had already been removed, they’d picked some lady, some nameless lady from HomaBay and brought her to be the UDA chairperson there,”he noted.

He said the experience left him with justifiable reasons to resign from the ruling party, which he formally did in September last year.

Following his departure, Havi said he spent several months as an independent political actor before settling on the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), describing the period as one of careful political evaluation.

“I’ve been courted by different political formations. I saw their overtures, assessed them, and I settled on DCP,” he said.

Havi dismissed claims that his move was driven by personalities, despite his public association with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala, both of whom are linked to DCP.

“These are not rebels or rejects. These are forthright, genuine people who were sidelined because they stood for what is right,” he said.

The former Law Society of Kenya president insisted he does not subscribe to personality cults in politics, arguing that parties should be treated as vehicles for policy delivery rather than personal loyalty.

“I can never be associated with a personality cult. I am oriented to work,” Havi said.

Turning to his Westlands bid, Havi outlined what he described as a clear understanding of the constitutional role of a Member of Parliament, placing emphasis on legislation, oversight and equitable allocation of national revenue.

“The primary role of an MP is to legislate and debate in Parliament, then to oversight the executive,” he said.

He argued that his legal background places him in a strong position to hold the executive accountable if elected.

“If I have been able to oversight the administration without the badge of office, what more will I be able to do when I am in office?” he posed.

Havi also cited a recent intervention involving a road repair in Westlands as evidence of his hands-on approach, saying he contacted the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and works began within days.

The senior counsel said his campaign is anchored on competence and delivery rather than political theatrics, maintaining that Westlands voters are increasingly focused on substance.

“In fact, I’m afraid there is a high possibility that as and when I’m elected as Member of National Assembly for Westlands , I’ll finish all my four assignments within one year. And there’ll be nothing for me to do thereafter,”Havi expressed.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Politics

Jubilee’s Pauline Njoroge declares Nairobi governor bid

"A new deal for Nairobi is anchored on people-centred and service delivery-focused leadership. People first, listening to the people first," Pauline said.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua renews assault on Wajir leadership over Sh200bn devolution funds

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on the leadership of Wajir County, questioning how nearly Sh200 billion in public funds...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto announces early completion for Sh3.5 Billion Ngong–Naivasha Road flyover

"The KSh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule," the President said.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to launch the NYOTA project in Malindi

Under the first phase of the NYOTA Start-Up Capital program, each entrepreneur received Sh25,000 with Sh22,000 being credited directly to a Pochi la Biashara...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Above-average rains expected in key regions, weatherman warns of dry spells elsewhere

Several parts of the country are expected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall during the March–April–May (MAM) 2026 long-rains season, even as other regions...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KAM, KEPSA welcome AGOA extension to 2026, cite jobs and export gains

"While the current extension is shorter than the three years initially passed by Congress, we take note of the U.S. administration’s intent to modernise...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Waiguru Rolls Out Sanitary Pads Drive for Schoolgirls

Waiguru said that the programme forms part of the county government’s broader girl-child empowerment agenda, noting that lack of access to sanitary products had...

7 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Spain reaffirm defence and maritime security cooperation at AI Summit

Kenya and Spain reaffirm defence and maritime security cooperation during talks at the REAIM Summit in Spain, with a focus on AI governance, naval...

14 hours ago