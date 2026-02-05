Havi : Why I quit Ruto’s UDA for Gachagua’s DCP

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 5-Westlands parliamentary hopeful and senior counsel Nelson Havi has defended his decision to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying his exit was prompted by internal party processes that sidelined him and undermined democratic participation.

Speaking during an interview on Nation FM, Havi said he was effectively locked out of UDA’s grassroots elections held in April 2024 after his name was removed from the party’s voter register at his polling station.

“I am a registered voter in high college, sorry, Hospital Hill Primary School, that is where the elections of UDA were being held for a polling station. I was not in the voter register, I had already been removed, they’d picked some lady, some nameless lady from HomaBay and brought her to be the UDA chairperson there,”he noted.

He said the experience left him with justifiable reasons to resign from the ruling party, which he formally did in September last year.

Following his departure, Havi said he spent several months as an independent political actor before settling on the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), describing the period as one of careful political evaluation.

“I’ve been courted by different political formations. I saw their overtures, assessed them, and I settled on DCP,” he said.

Havi dismissed claims that his move was driven by personalities, despite his public association with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala, both of whom are linked to DCP.

“These are not rebels or rejects. These are forthright, genuine people who were sidelined because they stood for what is right,” he said.

The former Law Society of Kenya president insisted he does not subscribe to personality cults in politics, arguing that parties should be treated as vehicles for policy delivery rather than personal loyalty.

“I can never be associated with a personality cult. I am oriented to work,” Havi said.

Turning to his Westlands bid, Havi outlined what he described as a clear understanding of the constitutional role of a Member of Parliament, placing emphasis on legislation, oversight and equitable allocation of national revenue.

“The primary role of an MP is to legislate and debate in Parliament, then to oversight the executive,” he said.

He argued that his legal background places him in a strong position to hold the executive accountable if elected.

“If I have been able to oversight the administration without the badge of office, what more will I be able to do when I am in office?” he posed.

Havi also cited a recent intervention involving a road repair in Westlands as evidence of his hands-on approach, saying he contacted the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and works began within days.

The senior counsel said his campaign is anchored on competence and delivery rather than political theatrics, maintaining that Westlands voters are increasingly focused on substance.

“In fact, I’m afraid there is a high possibility that as and when I’m elected as Member of National Assembly for Westlands , I’ll finish all my four assignments within one year. And there’ll be nothing for me to do thereafter,”Havi expressed.