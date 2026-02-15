Connect with us

Ghana Requests Extradition of Russian Man Over Alleged Non-Consensual Recordings

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Sam George, Ghana’s technology minister, said he had invited the Russian ambassador to discuss the alleged incident.

Published

ACCRA, Feb 15 – Ghana has requested the extradition of a Russian man accused of illegally recording his sexual encounters with several women and sharing the videos online without their consent.

African and Russian media identified him as a self-styled “pick-up artist” and online blogger in his thirties who had travelled to Ghana to secretly film his interactions with women.

Outlets in both countries claimed the man used a pair of sunglasses fitted with a camera to film some encounters and circulated them on social media, though officials did not confirm this.

