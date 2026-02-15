Ghana Requests Extradition of Russian Man Over Alleged Non-Consensual Recordings

ACCRA, Feb 15 – Ghana has requested the extradition of a Russian man accused of illegally recording his sexual encounters with several women and sharing the videos online without their consent.

African and Russian media identified him as a self-styled “pick-up artist” and online blogger in his thirties who had travelled to Ghana to secretly film his interactions with women.

Outlets in both countries claimed the man used a pair of sunglasses fitted with a camera to film some encounters and circulated them on social media, though officials did not confirm this.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Sam George, Ghana’s technology minister, said he had invited the Russian ambassador to discuss the alleged incident.