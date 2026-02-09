Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Gates Foundation Denies Claims It Released Mosquitoes in Kenya

The foundation said it does not release mosquitoes, operate laboratories that do so, or run vector-control activities in Nairobi or anywhere else in the world.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has dismissed as false claims circulating on social media that it released mosquitoes in Kenya, following online reports of unusually aggressive insects in parts of Nairobi.

In a statement, the foundation said it does not release mosquitoes, operate laboratories that do so, or run vector-control activities in Nairobi or anywhere else in the world.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It added that all malaria prevention and control efforts in Kenya are led by Kenyan authorities and institutions, in line with national laws and regulatory oversight.

“The foundation supports Kenyan-led priorities transparently and responsibly, working alongside governments, researchers and public health partners,” the statement said.

The clarification follows a post by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, who claimed that the Gates Foundation had released genetically modified mosquitoes intended to fight malaria but which are now harming residents.

Unconfirmed reports emerged that the insects appear resistant to common repellents, with speculation centring on areas near research institutions such as the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).

However, no official public health alerts have been issued confirming a citywide surge in mosquito populations or linking any such reports to research activities.

The Gates Foundation stressed that it does not run mosquito-release laboratories in Kenya and has no role in deploying insects for vector control. It reiterated that malaria-related research and interventions in the country fall under the authority of Kenyan government agencies, universities and research bodies, all of which operate under strict ethical, legal and regulatory frameworks.

The foundation urged the public to rely on verified information from health authorities and cautioned against misinformation that could undermine trust in public health institutions and research.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Petition filed challenging use of State House for party politics

The case names the Attorney General, the Comptroller of State House, the United Democratic Alliance, and President William Ruto, in his official capacity, as...

4 minutes ago

Kenya

Major Counterfeit Alcohol Bust in Kitui as NACADA Arrests Two, Seizes Thousands of Litres

The intelligence-driven operation, which ran throughout the day and concluded at around 8 p.m., targeted two homesteads in Mulutu and Kavalola villages, where officers...

1 hour ago

crime

IPOA launches probe into fatal shooting of Sheril Adhiambo

The first-year student at the Kenya Medical Training College, who had reportedly just completed her examinations, was shot on Saturday night in Huruma Ngei...

2 hours ago

Parliament

Senate Highlights Achievements of Fourth Session Ahead of New Sittings

Among the key engagements highlighted from the Fourth Session were the Legislative Summit, the Devolution Conference held in Homa Bay County, Senate Mashinani hosted...

3 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

National Biosafety Authority get new Board Chairperson

Omusotsi replaces Prof. Jenesio Kinyamario is dead who died last month.

4 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo says 2027 Bid centred on Leadership, Human Rights and Youth Protection

"I made it clear that I will be on the ballot in 2027. That decision is anchored in service, experience, and a lifelong commitment...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto Hosts Diplomats at State House to Boost Kenya’s Global Ties

Speaking during last year's convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen hails ‘positive results’ Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley operations

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says ongoing security operations in Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley are delivering results, vowing decisive action against banditry.

6 hours ago