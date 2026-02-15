Connect with us

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

‘DP Seat Not Vacant,’ Kindiki affirms amid Coalition Realignment talk

“I am the Deputy President,” he said emphatically, adding that the office is not vacant and those eyeing it will be shocked.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has shut down speculation over his position, declaring he remains firmly in office, and that he is focused on delivering government services to Kenyans.

Speaking at Kariene Market in Central Imenti, Kindiki told residents that he is undeterred by political chatter surrounding his seat.

“I am the Deputy President,” he said emphatically, adding that the office is not vacant and those eyeing it will be shocked.

The Deputy President emphasized that his priority is service delivery, noting that the time for politics has not yet come.

“We are focused on ensuring Kenyans benefit from the government before the political season begins. Leadership requires wisdom and knowing when to act,” he said.

This marks the first time Kindiki has publicly addressed growing political interest in his position following recent remarks by ODM Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga, which fueled speculation over possible political realignments ahead of the next election cycle.

Kindiki told residents that leadership demands patience and strategic timing, urging politicians to avoid premature campaigns.

“A true leader knows when to act,” he added.

