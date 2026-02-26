Detectives arrest 33-year-old suspect linked to overseas job scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested an alleged wanted human trafficker believed to be part of a syndicate exploiting vulnerable Kenyans with false promises of jobs abroad.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCI said detectives based at Moyale Police Station apprehended the 33-year-old, who has been on the police radar over suspected involvement in human trafficking activities.

According to investigators, the suspect is believed to be a key player in a wider trafficking network that lures victims with promises of legitimate employment opportunities in European countries.

However, upon arrival, the unsuspecting individuals allegedly find themselves trapped in illegal and dangerous jobs, exposing them to exploitation and stripping them of their dignity and safety.

The DCI noted that the suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

“This arrest underscores the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ commitment to relentlessly pursue human traffickers and dismantle criminal networks that prey on vulnerable victims under the guise of legitimate opportunities,” the agency said.

The investigative agency further emphasized that through sustained intelligence-led operations and close multi-agency collaboration, it remains resolute in bringing perpetrators to justice and protecting unsuspecting victims from exploitation.

The arrest comes amid rising cases of Kenyans falling victim to fake job recruiters.