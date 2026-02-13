Communications Authority Activates Kenya’s First Digital Sound Broadcasting Trial in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has facilitated the activation of Kenya’s first trial Digital Sound Broadcasting (DSB) signal for radio services in Nairobi, marking a major milestone as the world celebrates World Radio Day 2026.

Sound broadcasting remains one of Kenya’s most influential media platforms, reaching approximately 98% of households and supporting over 300 licensed broadcast services.

However, FM frequencies in VHF Band II (87.5–108.0 MHz) are now saturated in major urban areas, limiting space for new entrants and contributing to signal interference and inconsistent audio quality.

In 2023, the Authority developed a comprehensive Digital Sound Broadcasting framework focused on Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+) in VHF Band III (174–230 MHz) and Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) in the HF band (30 MHz).

The framework underwent extensive stakeholder engagement involving broadcasters, signal distributors, equipment vendors, government agencies, and industry associations.

In 2025, CA granted authorisation to Signet Signal Distributors Ltd and Mast Rental Services Ltd to deploy trial DSB networks.

In January 2026, Mast Rental Services became the first operator to deploy a DAB+ trial network, currently carrying 14 radio programmes within Nairobi’s coverage area.

The activation of the DSB signal represents a transformative shift for Kenya’s broadcasting sector.

Key benefits include wider signal coverage, lower barriers to entry for new broadcasters, reduced transmission costs, separation of content provision from signal distribution and capacity to carry multiple radio services on a single frequency block.

The framework also reserves space for community broadcasters at nominal carriage costs, promoting diversity and inclusivity within the sector.

For consumers, digital radio promises clearer sound quality, reduced harmful interference, greater programme variety, access to niche, regional, and thematic stations and potential value-added data services (programme guides and station information).

The Authority clarified that Digital Sound Broadcasting will initially complement — not replace — existing FM services. No analogue switch-off date has been set, ensuring uninterrupted access for listeners during the transition.

The rollout will occur in phases, beginning with the Mombasa–Nairobi–Kisumu corridor and major population centres.

Over the 12-month trial period, CA will conduct monitoring and evaluation to assess signal coverage, quality of service, affordability of receivers and public awareness and voluntary uptake.

With this deployment, Kenya joins a growing list of countries adopting or piloting digital radio technologies as the next frontier in sound broadcasting.

The Authority will also collaborate with regional bodies to promote harmonised standards that enhance interoperability, cross-border coordination, and investment in the broadcasting ecosystem.

The activation of Kenya’s first Digital Sound Broadcasting trial signals a bold step toward a more efficient, inclusive, and technologically advanced radio future.