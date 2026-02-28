Canadian National Held After Sword Attack at Westlands Mosque Leaves Three Injured

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – A Canadian national has been detained after allegedly attacking worshippers with a sword during early morning prayers at a mosque in Nairobi’s Westlands area, leaving three people injured.

The assault occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, at a mosque off Waiyaki Way.

According to police and witnesses, the suspect drew a blade concealed in his coat and began stabbing congregants during prayers.

The injured worshippers were treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital with multiple wounds

Authorities said none of the injuries were immediately reported as life-threatening.

Other congregants quickly intervened, overpowering and disarming the attacker before alerting police.

Officers responded within minutes and took the suspect into custody.

Witnesses said the man shouted religious phrases during the attack.

He was briefly assaulted by worshippers before being handed over to police.

Nairobi Head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Benson Kasyoki, confirmed the incident, saying detectives had launched an inquiry to establish the suspect’s motive and whether he acted alone.

“He pulled a machete from his coat and used it to stab and injure three worshippers. He has been arrested and is under interrogation,” Kasyoki said.

He added that the weapon had been seized as evidence.

Police said the suspect, believed to be originally from Somalia but holding a Canadian passport, was visiting Kenya at the time of the attack.

He has since been transferred to the Anti-Terror Police Unit for further questioning.

Authorities described the incident as isolated but said investigations are ongoing, particularly in light of heightened security operations during the Ramadan period.