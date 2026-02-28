Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Canadian National Held After Sword Attack at Westlands Mosque Leaves Three Injured

“He pulled a machete from his coat and used it to stab and injure three worshippers. He has been arrested and is under interrogation,” Nairobi DCI chief Kasyoki said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – A Canadian national has been detained after allegedly attacking worshippers with a sword during early morning prayers at a mosque in Nairobi’s Westlands area, leaving three people injured.

The assault occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, at a mosque off Waiyaki Way.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police and witnesses, the suspect drew a blade concealed in his coat and began stabbing congregants during prayers.

The injured worshippers were treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital with multiple wounds

Authorities said none of the injuries were immediately reported as life-threatening.

Other congregants quickly intervened, overpowering and disarming the attacker before alerting police.

Officers responded within minutes and took the suspect into custody.

Witnesses said the man shouted religious phrases during the attack.

He was briefly assaulted by worshippers before being handed over to police.

Nairobi Head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Benson Kasyoki, confirmed the incident, saying detectives had launched an inquiry to establish the suspect’s motive and whether he acted alone.

“He pulled a machete from his coat and used it to stab and injure three worshippers. He has been arrested and is under interrogation,” Kasyoki said.

He added that the weapon had been seized as evidence.

Police said the suspect, believed to be originally from Somalia but holding a Canadian passport, was visiting Kenya at the time of the attack.

He has since been transferred to the Anti-Terror Police Unit for further questioning.

Authorities described the incident as isolated but said investigations are ongoing, particularly in light of heightened security operations during the Ramadan period.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya urges UN-Facilitated Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions Following US, Israeli Attacks on Iran

The appeal comes amid rising tensions after reported Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian military-linked sites triggered threats of retaliation from Tehran, raising fears...

28 minutes ago

Headlines

Kindiki Announces KSh13.3 Billion Road Investment in Kwale Infrastructure Drive

the Deputy President said the investment would accelerate connectivity, unlock trade opportunities and stimulate local economic growth.

44 minutes ago

Top stories

Runda Estate Denies Charging Motorists to Use Public Road

In a statement issued Saturday, the Runda Association said it had noted videos, online posts and public commentary claiming that access fees were being...

56 minutes ago

Kenya

KQ, Qatar Airways among airlines halting Doha flights as Iran strikes US assets in UAE.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding,” the airline said, adding that affected passengers would receive direct...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Embassy in Doha Calls on Kenyans to Register Amid Iran attacks

"We urge the Kenyan community to remain calm, follow official guidance, and rely on verified government platforms for updates,” the Embassy in Doha stated.

2 hours ago

Kenya

MPs say NCIC soft on Political Gangs and Gachagua hate speech Case

​The Commission faced criticism from the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, which accused NCIC of failing to decisively rein in politically...

3 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Kenya Power Meter Reader Arrested for Allegedly Extorting Sh 300,000 from Customer

“Upon receiving the report on February 27, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations and mounted an operation that led to the suspect’s arrest as he...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Asige Protests SHA Policy Cutting Health Coverage at 18 for People with Disabilities

Asige criticized the policy for ignoring the lived realities of people with disabilities, calling it both unfair and illegal

4 hours ago