Amisi Protests Removal from ODM NEC, Claims Political Witch-Hunt

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 11- Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has publicly protested his removal from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), terming the decision unfair and politically driven.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 11, Amisi suggested that his ouster was part of a broader scheme within the party aimed at sidelining members perceived as not aligning with certain political interests.

He argued that the changes taking place were not coincidental but carefully orchestrated.

“They are testing the waters by pushing out those who are not backing Ruto. I may be the first target, but others will follow. We will not be intimidated. Time will tell who stood on the right side of history,” Amisi declared.

Speaking to a local radio station earlier, the legislator maintained that the process leading to his removal was flawed and did not adhere to proper party procedures.

He claimed that he was notified of the decision before the NEC had formally convened to deliberate on the matter. The committee is currently holding its meeting in Mombasa.

“They have achieved what they wanted, removing me from the NEC,” he said.

Amisi indicated that he would first exhaust the party’s internal dispute resolution channels before considering court action. He acknowledged that party rules require members to use internal mechanisms before seeking judicial intervention.

“There is an internal dispute resolution process. If you rush to court, you are sent back to exhaust that first,” he explained.

The MP also questioned why he was not given the option to choose which position to relinquish if the party believed he violated its rules by holding two offices simultaneously.

According to him, ODM justified his removal on the basis that he serves both as the party’s Trans Nzoia County chairperson and as the national deputy organising secretary.

Amisi, however, defended his dual roles, stating that he did not lobby for the second appointment. He said he accepted the responsibility out of loyalty to the party.

“I did not appoint myself. The party leadership entrusted me with the second role, and as a committed member, I accepted,” he said.

He further explained that his appointment as deputy organising secretary came after the position became vacant and was endorsed by former party leader Raila Odinga. At the time, he was already serving as county chair.

“The position fell vacant and Raila Odinga believed I was suitable for the role. He asked if I was ready to serve, and I agreed. I was already county chair then,” Amisi recounted.

Although he conceded that holding two positions might raise questions under party regulations, he noted that he had served in both capacities for nearly two years without any objections from the leadership.

Amisi disclosed that he received a letter communicating his removal from the NEC while simultaneously congratulating him on retaining his county chairmanship. The letter was signed by ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the decision, Amisi said he does not fault Ong’wen personally, describing him as an official carrying out directives from higher party authorities.

“I cannot blame him; he is simply executing instructions from above,” he said.

The lawmaker also questioned the legitimacy of the procedure, arguing that the NEC meeting in Mombasa should have been the appropriate platform to deliberate and make a formal decision before informing him.

“That meeting should have first resolved on my removal before any letter was sent,” he insisted.

Amisi revealed that he has instructed his lawyer to formally respond to the party and challenge the decision, adding that a letter contesting his removal would be dispatched to the party leadership by the end of the day.