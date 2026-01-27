Connect with us

Kenya

Winnie Odinga Alleges Intimidation in ODM, Claims Members De-Whipped for Supporting Her

Winnie said the party has reached a point where members are being asked to formally declare their loyalty to the current regime, with rewards or consequences tied to their responses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Winnie Odinga has raised serious allegations of intimidation within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), claiming that party members are being de-whipped and pressured for publicly showing support for her.

Winnie said on Citizen TV that the party has reached a point where members are being asked to formally declare their loyalty to the current regime, with rewards or consequences tied to their responses.

“People are being intimidated in ODM. People are being de-whipped simply for showing up on that stage with me,” she said. “We have reached a situation where you are being told to fill out forms on whether you support the regime of the day. If you do, you will be given TSC slots; if you don’t, God knows what happens to you.”

Her remarks point to growing tensions within Kenya’s main opposition party, highlighting alleged attempts to control loyalty and political alignment through both incentives and coercion.

