Winnie Odinga accuses Oketch Salah of lying about Raila’s final moments

Winnie Odinga has disputed claims by Oketch Salah about being by Raila Odinga’s side during his final moments, questioning the accuracy and credibility of the account.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Winnie Odinga has publicly challenged claims by political aide Oketch Salah regarding his presence during Raila Odinga’s final moments, questioning the accuracy and credibility of the account.

Appearing on Citizen TV, Winnie said that Salah’s narrative about being by her father’s side at the time of his death was not true, raising concerns about the reliability of such statements and the need for factual clarity.

“This is not accurate. Claims about Baba’s final moments should reflect the truth, and unfortunately, that account does not,” Winnie said, underscoring the sensitive nature of the information surrounding her father’s passing.

The remarks come amid growing public interest in Raila’s final days, with multiple narratives emerging from aides, politicians, and family members.

Salah had earlier said that he was with Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth,dismissing claims that he is exaggerating his proximity to the family patriarch for sympathy or political relevance.

“I was with Baba Raila Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth. That is a fact. I do not say this for sympathy, relevance or political mileage; I say it because it is the truth,” Salah said.

He had described scenes in which he says he was personally supporting Odinga through intense pain, sometimes in the presence of only one security officer, whom he clarified was not Maurice Ogeta, a name that has circulated widely in social media discussions.

“Moments when it was only me and one security guard present, holding Baba, trying to steady him, trying to help him through the pain. This is not a story. This is lived experience. For the record, that security officer was not Maurice Ogeta,”he said.

Salah also revealed that during the period of illness, he and Odinga held extensive private discussions touching on personal and political matters, but maintained that he would not disclose their content out of respect for Odinga and his family.

“Silence should never be mistaken for fear or falsehood,” he said.

Addressing claims that he had sought to sideline Odinga’s immediate family, Salah firmly rejected suggestions that he disrespected Mama Ida Odinga or any of the former Prime Minister’s children.

“I have never claimed to replace Baba’s family nor have I ever disrespected Mama Ida or his children. Any suggestion that I insulted, sidelined or spoke ill of them is false and malicious,” he said.

Salah said he was open to public scrutiny and ready to be interviewed on any credible platform, stating that he had nothing to hide.

“I am not afraid of scrutiny. I am ready and willing to be interviewed publicly on these matters at any time, on any credible platform. Truth does not fear examination,”he noted.

However, he warned against what he termed attempts to turn him into a scapegoat in ongoing political and personal disputes within Odinga’s wider circle.

