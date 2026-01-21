UDA hopes for orderly 2027 nominations with new aspirants forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has resolved to establish a “UDA Aspirants Forum” to respond to the rising interest among party members seeking to vie for elective positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ruling party said the decision was reached by its National Steering Committee (NSC) as part of broader preparations to streamline internal processes and manage the growing number of aspirants across the country.

“In preparation for the 2027 General Elections, the National Steering Committee has resolved to establish a ‘UDA Aspirants Forum’ to meet the high demand of individuals seeking to vie for elective positions,” the party said.

To operationalise the initiative, UDA announced the opening of an online portal for aspirant registration starting Wednesday.

The inaugural meeting of the Aspirants Forum is scheduled for February 4, 2026, at 8am at State House, Nairobi, with further communication on the forum to be issued in due course.

Repeat grassroots elections

The announcement came alongside updates on the party’s ongoing grassroots reorganisation, including plans to conduct repeat elections in select polling centres across 42 counties.

According to the statement, Phase III repeat elections will be held on March 7, 2026, while Phase II elections are scheduled for March 28, 2026.

The repeat polls will target centres where earlier exercises were not concluded or where disputes were reported.

UDA also confirmed that registration for aspiring candidates seeking various positions at the Polling Centre Congress has commenced through the party’s official website.

As part of preparations, the party will convene a Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8am at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting will bring together all UDA elected and nominated leaders, including governors, deputy governors, senators, members of the National Assembly, women representatives, members of county assemblies, and representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The NGC meeting will be chaired by the party leader and President, William Ruto.

UDA Secretary General Senator Hassan Omar Hassan announced the developments during a press briefing on the party’s grassroots elections and upcoming activities.

He was flanked by National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, National Elections Board Chairperson, National Treasurer Japhet Nyakundi, Deputy Vice Chair Kelvin Lunani, Anthony Mwaura, and several party directors.