Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The inaugural meeting of the Aspirants Forum is scheduled for February 4, 2026, at 8am at State House, Nairobi, with further communication on the forum to be issued in due course/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA hopes for orderly 2027 nominations with new aspirants forum

UDA launches Aspirants Forum and opens online registration for candidates ahead of the 2027 General Election, alongside repeat grassroots elections across 42 counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has resolved to establish a “UDA Aspirants Forum” to respond to the rising interest among party members seeking to vie for elective positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ruling party said the decision was reached by its National Steering Committee (NSC) as part of broader preparations to streamline internal processes and manage the growing number of aspirants across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In preparation for the 2027 General Elections, the National Steering Committee has resolved to establish a ‘UDA Aspirants Forum’ to meet the high demand of individuals seeking to vie for elective positions,” the party said.

To operationalise the initiative, UDA announced the opening of an online portal for aspirant registration starting Wednesday.

The inaugural meeting of the Aspirants Forum is scheduled for February 4, 2026, at 8am at State House, Nairobi, with further communication on the forum to be issued in due course.

Repeat grassroots elections

The announcement came alongside updates on the party’s ongoing grassroots reorganisation, including plans to conduct repeat elections in select polling centres across 42 counties.

According to the statement, Phase III repeat elections will be held on March 7, 2026, while Phase II elections are scheduled for March 28, 2026.

The repeat polls will target centres where earlier exercises were not concluded or where disputes were reported.

UDA also confirmed that registration for aspiring candidates seeking various positions at the Polling Centre Congress has commenced through the party’s official website.

As part of preparations, the party will convene a Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8am at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting will bring together all UDA elected and nominated leaders, including governors, deputy governors, senators, members of the National Assembly, women representatives, members of county assemblies, and representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The NGC meeting will be chaired by the party leader and President, William Ruto.

UDA Secretary General Senator Hassan Omar Hassan announced the developments during a press briefing on the party’s grassroots elections and upcoming activities.

He was flanked by National Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, National Elections Board Chairperson, National Treasurer Japhet Nyakundi, Deputy Vice Chair Kelvin Lunani, Anthony Mwaura, and several party directors.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA to conduct repeat grassroots elections in 42 counties

UDA announces repeat grassroots elections in 42 counties, opens online registration for candidates, and launches Aspirants Forum as part of party reorganisation ahead of...

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula, family among 28 individuals interviewed on Jirongo’s death

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula is among 28 witnesses who have recorded statements in the DCI investigation into the fatal Nairobi–Nakuru Highway crash that...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Altered!’: Mutua dismisses kneeling image at Ruto’s Kasarani event

CS Alfred Mutua cautions against misinformation after AI-generated image falsely shows him kneeling during President Ruto's Kasarani event, urging caution against digital misinformation.

2 hours ago

County News

Obunga community praised as police apprehend 2 crime suspects

Two suspected criminals have been arrested in Obunga, Kisumu County, following a police operation triggered by a public tip-off.

2 hours ago

business

Kenya opens Sh106bn KPC IPO in biggest privatisation sale, first fully digital share offer

Kenya opens the sale of a 65pc stake in Kenya Pipeline Company in a Sh106bn IPO, the largest in the country’s history and the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA smashes ‘untouchable’ counterfeit alcohol operation in Ahero

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) leading a multi-agency operation dismantled a sophisticated...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges youth to shun pessimism, vows ‘unshakable’ confidence in young Kenyans

President William Ruto urges young Kenyans to reject pessimism and believe in their country, saying his confidence in the youth is “unshakable”.

3 hours ago

business

Ruto rules out mitumba ban, vows ‘market balance’ amid textile industrialisation push

President William Ruto rules out a ban on mitumba, saying Kenya must balance the second-hand clothing trade with its textile industrialisation push.

3 hours ago