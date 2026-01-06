U.S. military action against Venezuela lacks respect for int’l law – Guterres

NEW YORK Jan 5 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday voiced deep concern over the lack of respect for international law in the U.S. military action against Venezuela on Saturday.

“I remain deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the Jan. 3 military action,” said Guterres in a statement to the Security Council, read on his behalf by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

The UN Charter enshrines the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the UN chief added.

“The maintenance of international peace and security depends on the continued commitment of all (UN) member states to adhere to all the provisions of the charter,” said Guterres.

The UN chief also expressed deep concern about the possible intensification of instability in Venezuela, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent that the U.S. military action on Venezuela may set for how relations between and among states are conducted.

He called on all Venezuelan actors to engage in an inclusive, democratic dialogue in which all sectors of society can determine their future, and urged Venezuela’s neighbors, and the international community more broadly, to act in a spirit of solidarity and in adherence to the principles, laws and rules erected to promote peaceful coexistence.

“In situations as confused and complex as the one we now face, it is important to stick to principles. Respect for the UN Charter and all other applicable legal frameworks to safeguard peace and security. Respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of States. The prohibition of the threat or use of force,” the UN chief said.

The power of the law must prevail, said Guterres, adding that international law contains tools to address issues such as illicit traffic in narcotics, disputes about resources and human rights concerns. “This is the route we need to take,” he said.