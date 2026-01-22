Trump seeks immediate talks on buying Greenland

The third day of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was marked by United States President Donald Trump’s 74-minute speech that largely focused on his claimed achievements in making the US economy stronger. Greenland, NATO, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, topics that are important to most European nations, were also mentioned.

“Now what I’m asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located that can play a vital role in world peace and world protection. It’s a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many decades,” he said in the speech in apparent reference to Greenland.

He gave two reasons for wanting the Arctic island, with the first one being “it’s not defensible that way, totally,” and the second being that the US has made a great contribution to NATO production, but without much return.

“Psychologically, who the hell wants to defend a license agreement, or at least, which is a large piece of ice in the middle of the ocean, where if there is a war, much of the action will take place on that piece of ice. Think of it. Those missiles would be flying right over the center of that piece of ice,” he said.

Trump also sought to frame the US acquisition of Greenland from Europe as economically justified.

“It’s costing Denmark hundreds of millions a year to run it. And Denmark is a small country and a wonderful people. It’s very expensive. It’s a very big piece of ice. It’s very important,” he said. “I don’t want to repeat the speech, but it’s very important that we use that for national and international security that can create a power that will make it impossible for the bad guys to do anything against the perceived good ones.”

He talked about the US’ historical contribution to World War II as well, saying: “Without us, right now, you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese, perhaps. After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark. How stupid were we to do that? But we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now?

“So, we want a piece of ice for world protection, And they won’t give it,” he concluded. “We’ve never asked for anything else, and we could have kept that piece of land and we didn’t. They have a choice.”

Reflecting on Trump’s address in Davos, Chris Hamilton, co-founder of UK-based Clarasys Limited, said: “I think he believes that if he keeps saying Greenland should belong to the US, eventually everyone will just give in and do a deal. Even though it was often inaccurate hyperbole and he sounded tired, he was still compelling.”

Alan Slatas, head of business development at US-based Growth Protocol, who was also in Davos for the World Economic Forum, said: “Trump repeated himself too much, and again stretched the truth. “He is fixated on Greenland for all the wrong reasons. He can accomplish national and global security without owning the country.”

“Trump is openly talking about Greenland like it’s a real-estate flip,” Brian Allen, CEO of Allen Media, wrote on X. “He just said the US ‘needs’ Greenland for national security, dismissed Denmark’s sovereignty, mocked their military, and compared it to the Louisiana Purchase, while naming a US governor as a ‘special envoy’.”

The Associated Press quoted an anonymous Danish official as saying their government is ready to discuss US security concerns in the Arctic, but he underscored that Denmark’s “red lines”, namely Denmark’s sovereignty, must be respected.

But Trump also ruled out the possibility of the US acquiring Greenland by force.

“I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. All the US is asking for is a place called Greenland,” he said. “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no and we will remember.”

NATO was another focus of Trump’s remarks, saying: “It’s a great block for Europe, just like Denmark was supposed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars. They didn’t spend the money. They didn’t spend anything almost. NATO has treated the United States of America very unfairly. We never asked for anything. We never got anything. We actually took care of the needs of NATO for years and years, which I felt was always unfair. So, I got NATO to pay because they’re rich countries, but I think it’s time that NATO stepped up. Without us, I think that could have been a World War III.

“And we will remember a strong and secure America means a strong NATO. That’s one reason why I’m working every day to ensure our military is very powerful. Our borders are very strong. And above all, our economy is strong, because national security requires economic security and economic prosperity.”

He also doubted “NATO would be there for us if we really needed them”, which was widely quoted on X.com, with people posting photos of soldiers’ coffins covered with the national flag of US allies to highlight how European nations have often, in fact, helped the US in conflicts.

Trump also referred to internal political challenges within Europe, saying: “Here in Europe, we’ve seen the fate that the radical left tried to impose on America.

“They tried very hard. Germany now generates 22 percent less electricity than it did in 2017 … And electricity prices are 64 percent higher. The United Kingdom produces just one third of the total energy from all sources that it did in 1999. Think of that. One third. And they’re sitting on top of the North Sea, one of the greatest reserves anywhere in the world, but they don’t use it. And that’s one reason why their energy is reached catastrophic, low levels with equally high prices, very low levels. Think of that. One third.

“I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good. But it’s not heading in the right direction. In recent decades. It became conventional wisdom in Washington and European capitals that the only way to grow a modern Western economy was through ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration, and endless foreign imports. The consensus was that so-called dirty jobs and heavy industry should be sent elsewhere. That affordable energy should be replaced by the green new scam.”

The Russia-Ukraine crisis was also mentioned, with Trump saying he “inherited a mess with Ukraine and Russia, something that would have never happened.”

Time magazine said: “Trump’s speech, which lasted more than an hour, emphasized how dramatically his maximalist foreign policy has shifted the footing of those attending the annual World Economic Forum.

Once a bastion of multilateralism and consensus-building, the forum this week revolved around a single question: how to navigate a world increasingly shaped by one leader’s willingness to pressure allies as aggressively as rivals.”