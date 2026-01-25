Connect with us

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

U.S., Russia, Ukraine to resume talks in Abu Dhabi: U.S. envoy

Published

MOSCOW, Jan 25 – U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Saturday that U.S.-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks will continue next week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), TASS news agency reported.

“On Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting alongside Ukraine and Russia, graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates. Talks were very constructive, and plans were made to continue conversations next week in Abu Dhabi,” Witkoff said in a post on the social platform X.

The meeting, held on Friday and Saturday in the UAE capital, is the first trilateral talks since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022.

Although no concrete agreements or joint statements were announced following the two-day meetings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the talks as constructive in an X post.

The Russian side has not yet officially commented on the outcome of these talks

