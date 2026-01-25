Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A tanker went up in flames when it collided with two trucks on the Southern Bypass in Nairobi on January 24, 2026, killing at least one person.

ROAD CARNAGE

Traffic resumes on Nairobi Southern Bypass after oil tanker explusion

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed in a statement that emergency response teams successfully cleared the affected section, allowing vehicles to resume normal movement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 -Traffic along the Nairobi Southern Bypass has been fully reopened following an oil tanker accident that disrupted movement on Saturday.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed in a statement that emergency response teams successfully cleared the affected section, allowing vehicles to resume normal movement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KeNHA said the Southern Bypass, a key route linking western and southern Nairobi to Mombasa Road, is now fully operational.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow traffic police instructions as traffic flow stabilises.

The road was temporarily closed after an oil tanker caught fire following a collision near the Carnivore area, causing heavy congestion and panic among motorists.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua Positions Himself as Ruto’s Challenger in Early 2027 Campaign Push

The planned engagements come amid a series of rallies across the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua has been outlining his political vision and laying...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Students leaders Pledge Voter Mobilisation After Meeting Gachagua

The student leaders on their part pledged to mobilise their fellow students across the country to register as voters and to offer themselves for...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Airways cancels New York flights over us snowstorms

Kenya Airways added that its operations teams are closely monitoring weather conditions and airport readiness to determine when services on the Nairobi–New York route...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Health ministry says more than half of Kenya’s women are dying of Cervical Cancer

NAIROB, Kenya Jan 24 – It is now emerging that more than half of the women who are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year...

18 hours ago

business

KRA, KPA Roll Out Major Reforms to Decongest Port of Mombasa and Accelerate Cargo Clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – The Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Ports Authority and other port stakeholders, have unveiled a series of joint reforms aimed...

19 hours ago

Headlines

KWS Debunks Volcanic Activity Reports on Mt Longonot

“A wildfire broke out on January 21, 2026, originating from community land and is suspected to be linked to land-clearing activities,” KWS said.

20 hours ago

Headlines

Fuel Tanker Fire Forces Closure of Southern Bypass

The incident, which occurred near the Carnivore area, has been cordoned off to allow rescue and emergency operations to proceed.

22 hours ago

Headlines

‘Fix Ford Kenya’s dwindling fortunes’ Before Lecturing ODM: Wanga tells Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga has dismissed Speaker Moses Wetangula’s remarks, urging urged the orange party to urgently end...

23 hours ago