Students leaders Pledge Voter Mobilisation After Meeting Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Student leaders aligned to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) have vowed to spearhead a nationwide voter registration drive following talks with party leader Rigathi Gachagua in Nairobi.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Gachagua, Senator Methu and interim leaders of the DCP Student Caucus, comprising representatives from universities and other institutions of higher learning.

The former Deputy President praised the students for what he termed political maturity, saying Kenyans were increasingly looking to young leaders to confront corruption, impunity and a leadership of deception.

“Our young leaders have come of age,” he said, adding that DCP would position itself as a platform for youth leadership and political renewal.

The former deputy president questioned the government’s record on youth empowerment, arguing that Kenya risks squandering its demographic dividend due to poor policy choices.

He termed empty political rhetoric, misinformation, hostility towards young people and the weakening of institutions as major obstacles facing the country’s youth.

The student leaders on their part pledged to mobilise their fellow students across the country to register as voters and to offer themselves for leadership roles in the 2027 general elections.

