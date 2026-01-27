Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Senate Considers Halting Treasury Transfers to Counties That Defy Oversight

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo cited the Isiolo County where more than 14 health workers were allegedly laid off amid governance disputes.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Jan 27 – Senators are considering recommending the suspension of transfers from the National Treasury to counties that repeatedly fail to account for public funds or ignore summons by Senate committees, in a move that could significantly tighten oversight of county governments.

The proposal emerged during a heated sitting of the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC), where members expressed frustration over what they termed as growing defiance by some governors and county officials who fail to appear before oversight committees despite repeated summons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit were accused of treating parliamentary oversight with contempt, noting that fines and arrest warrants have failed to compel compliance within statutory timelines for the consideration of audit reports.

“We summon them, they refuse to appear, we fine them, they pay, and still they do not cooperate. By the time our timelines lapse, there is nothing we can report to the House,” committee chairman Moses Kajwang stated.

Senators cited cases where county officials have paid fines for contempt of Parliament but continued to skip appearances, effectively running out the clock on the audit review process and frustrating accountability efforts.

Attention was drawn to counties described as having persistent accountability challenges, where unresolved audit queries span several financial years and service delivery has continued to deteriorate.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo cited the Isiolo County where more than 14 health workers were allegedly laid off amid governance disputes, while concerns were also raised over irregular recruitment of nurses without proper advertising, shortlisting or interviews.

She questioned why Governor Guyo has failed to appear to respond to audit queries in two subsequent financial years despite the grave management concerns in the county.

“This is a county where people are suffering. There is no service delivery, and the leadership does not want to be accountable,” the senator said.

Senator Dullo accused the governor of avoiding Senate oversight while sending junior officials to write apology letters citing insecurity or official engagements.

During the session, lawmakers explored whether the Senate could, through a House resolution, recommend to the National Treasury and the Controller of Budget to temporarily stop disbursement of funds to non-compliant counties until they appear before oversight committees and respond to audit queries.

According to the law Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury can halt transfers for up to 30 days, any longer suspension would require approval of both Houses of Parliament, raising questions about the speed and practicality of such sanctions.

Senator Kajwang argued that the Senate should use its committee reports to formally recommend stoppage of funds to counties that fail to account, rather than wait for prolonged processes that allow officials to evade scrutiny.

“If a county refuses to account, let that be clearly stated in our report, and let funds be withheld until they comply. That is the only language some of them will understand,” he said.

The committee resolved to issue fresh summons to defiant county governments, warning that failure to comply would trigger stronger action, including formal recommendations to the House on financial sanctions.

Senators said they were determined to restore the authority of Parliament in overseeing county expenditure, warning that continued tolerance of defiance would render oversight institutions ineffective.

“Our role is to protect the people in the counties. If we allow leaders to ignore accountability, then we are failing in that responsibility,”Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni stated.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Funding Crisis Freezes Registration of 32 New Political Parties Ahead of 2027 Polls

Currently there are 90 fully registered political parties (excluding deregistered political parties).Ukweli party and Vibrant Democratic Party were deregistered on 12th January 2026.

40 minutes ago

Kenya

Oburu defends ODM’s decision to work with Ruto

Facing criticism at home, Oburu has told the UK that ODM worked with Ruto to protect democracy and avoid political instability.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kiraitu Retires from Active Politics, Launches ‘Happiness Crusade’

Kiraitu’s political career began in 1992 when he was first elected as a Member of Parliament.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Wetang’ula Warns MPs Against Bullying State Officials Through Committee Summons

Wetang’ula said while oversight is a constitutional responsibility of the House, it must be exercised in a manner that is strategic, coordinated and free...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KUCCPS: Grade C+ University Cut-Off No Longer Sustainable Under CBC

Wahome said continued reliance on the minimum university entry grade is becoming unsustainable, especially after a large number of candidates who sat the 2025...

2 hours ago
Winnie Odinga silence after Ida UNEP appointment, coincidence or what? Winnie Odinga silence after Ida UNEP appointment, coincidence or what?

Featured

Winnie Odinga goes silent after Ida Odinga’s UNEP appointment

She promised fire, warned ODM elders, and rejected power deals. Then Ida Odinga got a UNEP job and Winnie Odinga went silent. Why?

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sugar Industry Faces Shutdown as Workers Demand Sh10.8bn in Unpaid Wages

Central to the dispute is a Memorandum of Understanding and Collective Bargaining Agreements negotiated before the entry of new millers.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Meet Rukiya Mohamed: The Only Female Snake Handler in Kenya’s Coast Conservation Area

Rukiya has safely rescued and relocated countless snakes, protecting both human communities and wildlife.

3 hours ago