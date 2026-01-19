Ruto promises to keep politics off youth employment as NYOTA disburses Sh258mn

NAIROBI, Kenya — President William Ruto has said his administration will not undermine Kenya’s transformation agenda for short-term political or electoral gain, insisting that the government is focused on long-term national development rather than the next election.

The President said his administration is implementing programmes and policies designed to serve the country’s future and break what he described as the long-standing cycle of election-driven governance that has stalled Kenya’s progress.

“For a very long time, everything we have done is about politics and about the next election. That is why we don’t succeed. We want to focus on how to move Kenya to the next level,” President Ruto said.

He was speaking on Monday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, during the launch of the Sh258.4 million NYOTA Business Capital Support disbursement to 10,337 young entrepreneurs from Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado counties.

Those present included Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Governors Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), as well as Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua (Labour), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs), William Kabogo (ICT), Salim Mvurya (Sports) and Deborah Barasa (Environment).

President Ruto said the NYOTA programme was designed strictly to support young people in business and had nothing to do with politics.

“In the application process, was anyone asked which political party they belong to?” he asked the beneficiaries, who responded in the negative.

He cautioned politicians against politicising the programme, noting that it is expected to reach over 820,000 young people across the country’s 1,450 wards, with at least 70 youth in each ward receiving KSh50,000 in business start-up capital.

The President said the government is deliberately investing in youth-focused programmes such as NYOTA to empower young people to become the drivers of Kenya’s economic transformation.

He noted that in addition to allocating nearly 30 per cent of the national budget to education, the government is now focusing on engaging and utilising young people’s skills after they complete their studies and training.

On job creation, President Ruto cited the affordable housing programme, digital jobs, and overseas employment opportunities as key pillars of the government’s employment strategy.

“Jobs don’t just happen; there must be a plan for how they will come about,” he said.

In the digital sector, the President said business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, ICT hubs in wards, and Jitume centres in technical colleges are already creating jobs for young people.

He added that the government is also reforming the labour export programme to ensure Kenyans access safe, secure and quality jobs abroad, noting that the National Employment Authority (NEA) has published a list of credible job opportunities and recruitment agencies on its website.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said that for a long time, government programmes have mainly targeted educated and skilled Kenyans, but the NYOTA programme is enhancing inclusivity by also supporting youth who did not go far in school or missed out on formal education.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua warned young people against agencies offering jobs abroad using visitor visas, saying such offers are fraudulent.

“Under the jobs abroad programme, an applicant must get an employment visa, not a visitor’s visa,” Mutua said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said the government is working towards creating more than one million jobs in the next 14 months.

Cooperatives and MSMEs CS Wycliffe Oparanya said the NYOTA programme has been implemented transparently, unlike previous initiatives such as the Kenya Youth Empowerment Opportunity Project.

He revealed that the programme received over two million applications, with beneficiary identification conducted using digital technology.

“Don’t waste this chance. This is an opportunity that can transform your lives,” Oparanya told the beneficiaries.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja announced that the county government will waive business permit fees for NYOTA beneficiaries for the first two years.

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku said leaders have a responsibility to create jobs for young people and pledged county support for beneficiaries, including waiving business permit fees for one year.