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Ruto urges Compassion and Unity in Eid Message

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20-President William Ruto has called for unity and compassion among Kenyans as the Muslim faithful mark Eid ul-Fitr.

The head of state in a statement issued to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan urged Kenyans to uphold values of generosity and social cohesion during this period.

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Ruto underscored the importance of the season in strengthening faith and fostering national harmony.

“We join the Muslim community in celebrating Eid al-Fitr following the sacred month of Ramadan, a time of sacrifice, devotion, prayer, charity, and reflection. May all acts of worship be accepted, hearts renewed and strengthened, and the spirit of faith continue to guide us and our nation,” said President Ruto.

“Eid is a celebration of these virtues: faith, unity, and gratitude. As we rejoice, let us remember the less fortunate and share kindness so all may partake in its blessings.”

Ruto noted that the occasion presents an opportunity for Kenyans to reflect on shared values and extend support to vulnerable members of society, emphasizing that unity remains key to national progress.

The president expressed hope that the celebrations would inspire peace, strengthen community bonds, and renew optimism across the country.

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is one of the most significant celebrations in Islam and marks the conclusion of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims across the world observe fasting from dawn to sunset, devote time to prayer, and engage in acts of charity.

The celebration traces its origins to the time of the Prophet Muhammad in the 7th century, when it was established as a day of thanksgiving and communal unity following a month of spiritual discipline.

Traditionally, the day is marked by special prayers, communal gatherings, and the giving of Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity aimed at ensuring that all members of society, including the less fortunate, can participate in the festivities.

In Kenya and across the globe, Eid al-Fitr remains a symbol of unity, compassion, and renewal, reinforcing the values of generosity and togetherness within communities.

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